Payment assistance programs available for Nicor Gas customers 

Applications are now available and open this winter for Nicor Gas’ Shield of Caring program.

Nicor Gas Report

Every family deserves reliable energy at a price they can afford, which is why Nicor Gas is ensuring that income-eligible residential customers have access to essential services and bill payment assistance.

Applications are now being accepted for the Nicor Gas Shield of Caring program, which provides grants of up to $250 annually. Shield of Caring is an emergency assistance program administered by The Salvation Army to help residential customers who are past due on their Nicor Gas bill and are experiencing financial hardship including job loss, illness, military deployment, disability or other circumstances.

Nicor Gas established Shield of Caring in 2021 with an initial $5 million contribution to assist its customers affected by global health and financial crises, as well as homelessness. In 2022, the company announced an additional $5 million commitment to extend the Shield of Caring program.

Last year, Nicor Gas, together with The Salvation Army, provided $1.5 million in grants to more than 6,000 customers.

shieldofcaring.com . Customers eligible for financial assistance from other programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), are encouraged to apply to these programs first to maximize their benefits. Residential customers with a gross household income below 400% of the federal poverty level in the last 30 days can apply for assistance at. Customers eligible for financial assistance from other programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), are encouraged to apply to these programs first to maximize their benefits.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps the country’s most economically vulnerable families meet their energy needs by providing financial assistance to pay heating and cooling bills. To qualify for LIHEAP, a household’s combined gross income for the 30 days prior to application must be at or below 60% of the state median income – for a family of four, that is $76,884 annual income or $6,407 gross monthly income.

In addition to Shield of Caring and LIHEAP, Nicor Gas offers other resources to help customers manage and pay their natural gas bills and save on energy costs:

Sharing Program: Provides a one-time annual grant of up to $700 for eligible residential customers, including seniors and veterans, without repayment requirements. To qualify, a household’s combined income for the 30 days prior to application must be between 61% and 80% of the state’s median income. Funds are administered by The Salvation Army, with funding provided by direct voluntary contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees.

Low-Income Discount Program (LIDP): Residential customers receiving LIHEAP, Percentage of Income Payment Plan and Nicor Gas Sharing Program benefits will automatically be enrolled in LIDP, which provides total bill discounts between 5% and 77%. All other customers can apply for a 5% discount, as well as waivers of deposits and late payment fees, through self-certification online or by calling 888.Nicor4U (888-642-6748).

Energy Aide Program: Provides a grant of up to $250 toward past-due balances and does not need to be paid back. To qualify, a household’s combined gross income for the 30 days prior to application must be at or below 350% of the federal poverty level.

Payment Arrangements: Provides eligible customers with more time to pay past-due balances, bringing their account current to avoid possible service disconnections. Customers can check their eligibility for a payment arrangement by visiting Provides eligible customers with more time to pay past-due balances, bringing their account current to avoid possible service disconnections. Customers can check their eligibility for a payment arrangement by visiting nicorgas.com/myaccount

Budget Plan: Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills from month to month by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of their bills through a monthly budgeted amount. Owed monthly amounts may be adjusted every four months to ensure that payments are in line with actual usage and the price of natural gas. Customers can check their eligibility for the Budget Plan by visiting Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills from month to month by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of their bills through a monthly budgeted amount. Owed monthly amounts may be adjusted every four months to ensure that payments are in line with actual usage and the price of natural gas. Customers can check their eligibility for the Budget Plan by visiting nicorgas.com/budgetplan

Energy Efficiency Program: Provides free home assessments, energy-saving products and incentives to help customers save money and energy. Eligible income-qualified households may receive additional free services and equipment upgrades. Customers can call 877-866-4239 or visit Provides free home assessments, energy-saving products and incentives to help customers save money and energy. Eligible income-qualified households may receive additional free services and equipment upgrades. Customers can call 877-866-4239 or visit nicorgas.com/saveathome

To learn more about bill payment assistance programs, visit nicorgas.com/billpaymentassistance.

In addition, Nicor Gas’ Community Connection Center (C3) helps customers navigate all the above options, as well as basic need resources. Customers can contact the C3 team at nicorgas.com/CCC or receive customized recommendations online by answering a few anonymous questions via the Community Assistance Navigator.

About Nicor Gas