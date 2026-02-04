Winter Weather Alert: Blood Donors Needed Now

Versiti calling on community to donate before extreme weather arrives

Winter weather forecasts are signaling severe conditions across Illinois and the Midwest. While forecasts can change, one fact remains: when winter hits, blood donations often slow, and patients still rely on lifesaving blood supplies.

Eligible donors are encouraged to donate before extreme weather arrives. A quick visit to a donor center now helps ensure that lifesaving blood is available, regardless of what winter may bring.

Versiti is urgently seeking O-negative and O-positive blood donors. These universal types can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients, and those undergoing surgery.

Platelets are also in constant demand for cancer patients, trauma survivors, and premature babies, and they remain viable for only five to seven days outside the body. Like blood, platelets cannot be manufactured.

If you’re eligible, kindly consider making an appointment at a Versiti donor center or a nearby community blood drive. Every donation helps ensure that patients in surrounding communities receive the critical care they need, no matter what the weather forecast.

Donating blood takes about an hour, with the actual donation itself taking 10 to 15 minutes. Anyone aged 17 years or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years old. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Donor Center Locations:

NAPERVILLE: 1297 S. Naper Blvd.

AURORA: 1200 N. Highland Ave.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit Versiti.org or call (800) 786-4483. If winter weather prevents your visit, please reschedule as soon as the forecast improves. Your donation will still help hospitals stay prepared for inclement weather.

FYI: Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Aurora that specializes in blood products and services and provides expert medical and technical support. Founded in 1943, it is the oldest blood center in Illinois, serving patients at more than 85 hospitals in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. It operates 12 donor centers and conducts nearly 2,200 blood drives annually at area hospitals, churches, businesses, schools and community centers. To learn more, visit versiti.org.