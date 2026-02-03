NAPERVILLE GETS SET FOR 2026 ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The 33rd West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Parade is planned again for downtown Naperville. The 2026 event is set to step off along Mill Street at 10AM Sat., March 14. Sláinte! (PN File Photo)

West Suburban Irish Report

Get ready to wear your green and embrace the luck of the Irish as the West Suburban Irish (WSI) proudly hosts the 2026 Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade! This beloved annual celebration of Irish heritage and community spirit will step off at 10AM on Saturday, March 14, 2026, bringing thousands of spectators to downtown Naperville for a morning filled with music, merriment, and festive fun. Rain or shine, shenanigans will be had!

Honoring Eddie Curley as Grand Marshal

The West Suburban Irish is proud to announce long-time WSI member Eddie Curley as the 2026 Parade Grand Marshal. A familiar face in the local Irish community, Eddie embodies the spirit of “Friendship, Fun, Service” that defines WSI. You can often find Eddie at Quigley’s Irish Pub, supporting Irish music, culture, and community gatherings.

Eddie’s service to the West Suburban Irish spans many years and many roles. He has helped raise critical funds that support WSI programming and community initiatives as the trip to Ireland raffle volunteer coordinator. In addition, he has served as a Eucharistic Minister at the WSI Mass in honor of St. Patrick and a parade float participant with Quigley’s Irish Pub. Further contributing to the local Irish cultural community, Eddie is one of the founding members of the Celtic Whiskey Club. His commitment to service also extends throughout Naperville, including his work with the Naperville Emergency Management Agency, Naperville Little League Baseball, and the Naperville North Booster Club.

“Eddie represents everything this parade stands for: community, generosity, service, and Irish pride,” said Rich Janor, Chairman of the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “His consistent dedication, quiet leadership, and commitment to giving back have made a lasting impact on both WSI and the Naperville community. We are honored to recognize him as our 2026 parade grand marshal.”

Curley expressed deep gratitude for the honor and for the role WSI has played in his life.

“Being selected as Grand Marshal is truly humbling,” said Eddie Curley. “The West Suburban Irish has been more than an organization to me; it’s been a community, a family, and a way to stay connected to my Irish roots. Being Irish means honoring tradition, serving others, and building strong relationships, and WSI has given me the opportunity to live those values for many years. I’m incredibly proud to be part of this celebration.”

Honoring the Legacy of Kevin Dolan

WSI will once again honor the memory of Kevin Dolan, the visionary who founded the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1993, with the presentation of the Kevin Dolan Founder’s Award. This special recognition is awarded annually to the parade entry that best embodies the true spirit of St. Patrick’s Day through Irish pride, creativity, community spirit, and celebration.

Parade Entries & Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Parade entries and sponsorship opportunities are being accepted for the 2026 Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Community organizations, businesses, schools, and groups are invited to participate in this beloved tradition and be part of one of Naperville’s largest and most anticipated celebrations. Sponsorship opportunities offer meaningful visibility while directly supporting WSI’s mission of promoting Irish heritage, culture, and community service.

Join the Celebration!

The Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a free, family-friendly event open to all. Whether marching in the parade or cheering from the sidelines, everyone is invited to celebrate Irish heritage and community spirit.

Parade Route

Starting Point: Corner of Mill Street and Ogden Avenue (Naperville North High School)

South on Mill St. to Jefferson Avenue (left turn)

East on Jefferson Ave. through downtown to Main Street (right turn)

South on Main St. to Porter Avenue (right turn)

West on Porter Ave.

Ending Point: Webster and Porter (Naperville Central High School)

The West Suburban Irish since 1993

West Suburban Irish (WSI), Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Naperville, IL, dedicated to cultivating a genuine appreciation and understanding of Irish heritage, culture, language, music, art, literature, and sports across the western suburbs of Chicago. Guided by the motto “Friendship, Fun, Service,” WSI has brought joy to thousands through parades, cultural events, and charitable giving since its founding.

For more information, visit wsirish.org.