It’s Primary Time! Be prepared to vote before 7PM Tues., March 17

The 2026 Primary Election is set for Tues., March 17, when Illinois voters go to the polls to elect candidates for ballot placement in the Midterm General Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Candidates are vying to serve as public officials in Washington, Springfield, DuPage County and Will County as well as six townships that touch Naperville.

Townships include Naperville, Lisle, Milton and Winfield in DuPage County as well as Wheatland and DuPage in Will County. The six townships serving Naperville are among 1,428 townships serving the 102 counties in Illinois. Yes! There’s lots to learn. Election Day Polls will be open from 6AM to 7PM.

Our aim is to have a listing of candidates running to serve Naperville posted on this website by February 5. With all the petition challenges, it’s not been easy to compile an accurate list.

We also hope to list opportunities to meet and greet candidates and/or listen to public debates throughout February, occasions that will give voters a chance to meet candidates up close whenever possible. Early Voting in early February is not for us. In March there are 17 days before the Primary. We hope to learn about all the candidates in order to vote for the most qualified ones who want to be on the Primary Ballot.

Meanwhile…

Are you a registered Naperville voter? Folks who reside in Naperville (DuPage or Will County) can register to vote during regular business hours at the Naperville Municipal Center. Residents must provide two forms of identification—one form must display current name and address. Simply stop by the Community Services Department (aka City Clerk’s Office), City of Naperville, 400 S. Eagle Street. For more info, call (630) 305-5300 or email NapervilleClerks@naperville.il.us.

NOTE! Illinois Statutes (10 ILCS 5/7-43) provide that no person shall be allowed to vote a party ballot in the Primary Election if the person signed the nominating petition of any candidate of another party or an independent candidate for any office for which such candidate is to be voted for at that primary election. If a voter requests the ballot of another party in the Primary Election, that voter’s right to vote that party’s ballot could be challenged in the polling place.VOTE! Vote in the Primary Election to choose and place the best qualified candidates on the Midterm General Election ballot. Take time know to get to know all the candidates.

Government Info to Know

Why be an educated voter?

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” —Plato

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” —Margaret Mead

“If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free… it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” —Ronald Reagan

“The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.” —John F. Kennedy

“Democracy is not a spectator sport.” —Lotte E. Scharfman, Refugee from Hitler’s Germany, Member of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters in the 1970s

Share with all ages!

What is a Democrat?

What is a Republican?

What is a libertarian, small “l”? According to folks at the CATO Institute, “libertarianism is a philosophy of peace, freedom, toleration and individual rights.”

As David Boaz wrote in his work titled Libertarianism: A Primer, “Libertarianism is the view that each person has the right to live his life in any way he chooses so long as he respects the equal rights of others.”

Those ideals have played an important role for all advocates of freedom throughout American history.

Libertarians have been fighting ignorance, superstition, privilege and power for centuries. Libertarians reject bigotry and advocate equal rights for every individual.

For more, visit www.cato.org.

For more thoughts and weekly commentary about economics, visit Center for Business and Economic Research.

Political Parties in the U.S.

What is the Democrat Party?

What is the Republican Party?

What is the Libertarian Party?

What is the Green Party?

What is the Constitution Party?

Imagine that the first three political parties listed above (The five listed historically have seated the most candidates.) had candidates on the ballots in all 50 states in the United States Presidential Election of 2016. Candidates representing an array of other political parties of varying popularity were on some ballots in some states. It’s tough for candidates to find a place on the ballot for parties other than Democratic and Republican.

If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, please note websites or phone numbers for procedures and locations.

VOTER REGISTRATION

Important Information about DuPage and Will counties:

DuPage County Residents – (630) 407-5600 www.dupagecounty.gov

Will County Residents – (815) 740-4620 www.willcountyillinois.com

EARLY VOTING BEGINS FEBRUARY

Residents who will be in town early can take advantage of the State of Illinois’ Early Voting initiative. Registered voters with a valid drivers license or photo ID card can vote early beginning February 5 at the following locations:

DuPage County Residents

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle, Naperville

Hours: 8AM to 4:30PM Monday thru Friday / 9AM to noon Sunday

DuPage County Election Commission, 421 N. County Farm Rd, Wheaton

Hours: 8AM to 4:30PM Monday thru Friday / 8AM to Noon Saturday and Sunday

Will County Residents

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle, Naperville

Hours: Mon – Fri 8AM to 4:30PM Monday thru Friday / 9AM to Noon Saturday

OR

Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N Chicago Street, Joliet

Hours: Mon – Fri 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday thru Friday / 9AM to Noon Saturday

LOCAL STORIES & COMMENTARY

In the News / In Print & Online

Hot Issues / Hot Topics / Submitted by local residents

(Linked upon request)

LOL / Lots of Links

OTHER RESOURCES / SCHOOLS OF THOUGHT

(Linked upon request)

LOCAL MEDIA

LOCAL POLITICAL ORGANIZATIONS

DuPage Democrats

DuPage Republicans

Illinois Democrats

Illinois Green Party

Illinois Republicans

League of Women Voters

Libertarian Party of Illinois

Lisle Township Democratic Organization

Naperville Township Democratic Organization

Naperville Township Republicans

National Democratic Party

Republican National Committee

Wheatland Township Republican Organization

Editor’s Note / Scroll down to the black field of this page for an index featuring other posts and categories you might like on this website.

Errors and dead links that need editing on this website are not intended. We regret errors. We aim to be as inclusive as possible. Some links deny access from other websites.

If a link to a public official’s website is disengaged, it’s because that individual has not checked this page to inform us of the need to update it. And that’s OK. Not everybody’s interested.

That said, this online page of information is presented with compliments of this web editor trying to urge the community to vote for liberty and justice for all. Thanks for reading.

Thanks for interest in all who serve!