WDSRA: Making Magic Happen

One Person. One Program. One Moment in Time.

This past year, I’ve had the joy of seeing magic happen right before my eyes. Not the kind you find in fairy tales, but the kind that happens when someone discovers what they can do – and realizes they have a place where they belong.

At the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), that’s what we are all about. Every day I see the power of recreation bring out the best in people. Sometimes it’s a participant doing something new for the very first time. Sometimes it’s the smiles and cheers of excitement when a teammate scores on the court, or the laughter that fills the air when friends meet. Yet, nothing compares to the pride reflected in a parent’s eyes, knowing their child is right where they belong.

This past year, we focused on making dreams and goals feel within reach — and often, turning them into reality. We expanded programs, strengthened community partnerships, and found new ways to reach families who may not yet know that WDSRA is here for them. I’ve seen firsthand how these efforts open doors to new opportunities and create lasting connections.

We also invested in what makes every experience so special — our people. From recruiting and training caring, qualified staff to supporting volunteers and partners, we made sure that everyone who touches a WDSRA program is prepared to create meaningful, memorable moments.

FY24-25 wasn’t a year of standing still. It was a year of moving forward with purpose — strengthening foundations, growing connections, and creating a future where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to shine.

When I think back on the smiles, the friendships, and the moments of joy I’ve witnessed, I’m reminded that this is where the real magic happens — one person, one program, one moment at a time.

As we look ahead, your support can help keep that magic going. A gift to WDSRA’s annual appeal helps ensure that fun, friendship, and growth continue for individuals and families in our community. Our annual appeal runs through December 31, 2025. Learn more or donate at www.wdsra.com.

Together, we can make more moments — and more magic — happen.