Plan Your Perfect Day: Naper Settlement’s Wedding Showcase Returns January 17, 2026

Engaged couples will plan their wedding in a one-stop shop at Naper Settlement’s annual Wedding Showcase on January 17, 2026 from 10AM to 3PM. Florists, bakers, photographers, DJs, officiants, caterers and other wedding industry professionals from Naperville and the surrounding western suburbs will engage in personal consultations with couples to help them plan their special day.

Spread throughout Naper Settlement’s museum campus in the Century Memorial Chapel, Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center, Birck Family Innovation Gateway, and

Meeting House, attendees will have the opportunity to sample catering options, get exclusive discounts, and even take a limo ride around the museum. There will also be a drawing with the chance to win prizes, including gift cards, hotel room stay certificates,

and more from Wedding Showcase vendors.

“Our Wedding Showcase is ‘one stop shopping’ for couples planning their special day. In one day, you can meet with over 50 vendors who will help answer all your wedding

related questions while being chauffeured from each building in a warm stretch limo.” said CJ Davis, events specialist at Naper Settlement.

Wedding Showcase tickets are free and now available. For more information and to register for tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/WeddingShowcase.