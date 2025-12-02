First Congregational Church of Naperville Seeks Historic Landmark Status

Above / Located along Benton Avenue at Center Street, across from Central Park, First Congregational Church of Naperville is seeking landmark status. The first hearing with the Historic Preservation Commission is Thurs., Dec. 4. Pictured are Landmark Task Force members Diana Lorenz, Chair Vicki Keller, Dianne Walter Diamond, Jane Ory Burke and Jim Fancher. LTF Member Sally Nurss is not pictured. (PN Photo)

Landmark Task Force Report

The First Congregational Church of Naperville, founded in 1833, is pleased to announce the submission of its application to the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Naperville to acquire historic landmark status for its 1906 limestone sanctuary. It is the oldest church in Naperville, and the first church to seek landmark status for its historic building.

The church is situated at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Center Street in downtown Naperville, on land donated by Captain Morris Sleight in 1845. The original frame structure was replaced in 1906 by the limestone sanctuary.

The sanctuary building offers a distinguished example of Gothic Revival with limestone and stained-glass windows crafted by local artisans. Over the 119 years, it has been more than a place of worship — it has served as a cornerstone for civic engagement, compassion, and community in downtown Naperville.

The decision to seek landmark status reflects the congregation’s commitment to preserve its heritage and honor its architectural beauty, rich history, and ongoing mission as a love and justice congregation. The church remains an active and welcoming faith community, offering outreach, education, and support to Naperville residents and beyond.

Historic Preservation Commission meets Dec. 4, 2025

Beginning at 7PM, Thurs., Dec. 4, the Historic Preservation Commission will meet in Rooms A and B of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, to review the application, view a 15-minute presentation, and entertain written and spoken support from the audience before deciding to recommend landmarking the site to the City Council.

“We trust that they will recognize this structure for its enduring architectural beauty, its deep ties to Naperville’s history, and its centuries-long service to the community,” said Dianne Diamond on behalf of the First Congressional Church Landmark Task Force.