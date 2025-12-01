On Cyber Monday Be Prepared to Make Giving Tuesday and Travel Tuesday Count

Thanks to Cyber Monday, the internet is slow on Dec. 1, 2025. Still every effort will be made to provide this information in a timely fashion. BBB Alert: Make Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, count also mindful to watch for high flying scams on the same date. Avoid bogus offers on Travel Tuesday, also Dec. 2.

Better Business Bureau Report

As Giving Tuesday returns on Dec. 2, 2025, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges everyone to make generosity count by supporting trustworthy charities and staying vigilant against increasingly sophisticated scams.

Giving Tuesday has become the world’s largest day of generosity, with U.S. donors expected to contribute over $4 billion this year— a projected 11% increase over 2024, with the average holiday donation now topping $100. This surge in generosity is matched by a rise in scam attempts, making donor vigilance more critical than ever.

Naperville resident Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, notes, “Holiday donations can transform lives, but only if they reach legitimate organizations. Our BBB Wise Giving Alliance evaluations empower donors to make informed, confident choices. On Giving Tuesday, let’s ensure every dollar fuels real impact, not fraud.”

Top Tips for Safe and Impactful Giving in 2025

1. Double-Check Charity Names and Websites – Scammers often mimic reputable organizations with lookalike names and fake websites. Always verify you’re donating to the correct charity by visiting trusted sources such as Give.org or the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search.

2. Beware of Emotional Appeals and High-Pressure Tactics – Fraudsters exploit the holiday spirit with urgent, emotional pleas. Take your time. Responsible charities welcome thoughtful gifts and provide clear information about their mission and impact.

3. Watch for New Scam Tactics via AI – According to Experian, in 2025, scammers are using AI-generated emails, deepfake videos and cloned voices to impersonate charities and even loved ones. If something feels “off,” pause and investigate before giving.

4. Monitor Your Accounts – With 30% of all charitable giving happening in December, scammers may test stolen credit cards with small “donation” charges. Review your statements and report any suspicious activity immediately.

5. Use Standards-Based Charity Evaluations – Look for organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Transparent charities will share their mission, measurable goals and financials openly.

6. Confirm Tax Status and Registration – Not all organizations soliciting donations are tax-exempt charities. Confirm status with the IRS and check state registration through the National Association of State Charity Officials.

BBB Top Tips to Avoid Scams on Travel Tuesday

As Travel Tuesday approaches, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges consumers to stay vigilant and protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated travel scams. With exclusive deals and record-breaking travel demand, scammers are targeting travelers with fake offers, fraudulent websites, and high-pressure tactics. Follow these expert tips to ensure your Travel Tuesday experience is safe, secure, and rewarding.

Top Tips to Avoid Travel Tuesday Scams

1. Book Directly with Trusted Sources

Always book travel through official airline, hotel, or travel company websites. Avoid clicking on deals from emails, texts, or social media ads unless you can verify the sender.

2. Research Companies and Offers

Before making any payment, check the company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org and read customer reviews. Look for BBB Accreditation, which signals ethical business practices.

3. Beware of “Too Good to Be True” Deals

Deep discounts, urgent offers or “free” vacations often hide hidden fees or outright scams. If the price or deal seems unbelievable, it probably is.

4. Avoid Unusual Payment Methods

Never pay for travel deals with wire transfers, gift cards, prepaid debit cards or cryptocurrency. Use a credit card for added protection and dispute rights.

5. Get All Trip Details in Writing

Before finalizing payment, request written confirmation of the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of airlines/hotels. Keep copies of all policies and receipts.

6. Verify Rental Listings

For vacation rentals, confirm the property exists and is available. Beware of fake listings with copied photos, fabricated reviews or artificially low prices. Call the owner or property manager directly if possible.

7. Check the Website’s Security

Only enter payment information on secure websites (look for “HTTPS” and a padlock icon). Double-check URLs for misspellings or odd domains.

8. Read the Fine Print

Travel Tuesday deals may have blackout dates, non-refundable bookings or hidden fees. Always read terms and conditions carefully.

9. Be Wary of Pressure Tactics

Scammers often create urgency (“another traveler is interested!”) to rush you into paying before you’ve verified the offer. Take your time and don’t let anyone pressure you.

10. Monitor Your Accounts

After booking, regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized charges. Notify your bank and credit card company immediately if you find any errors.

