Above / Wentz Concert Hall and Madden Theater are located in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Avenue, just steps from downtown Naperville.

7PM Tues., Dec. 2 Music: Concert Winds Fall Invitational Concert will be held in Wentz Concert Hall. The North Central College Concert Winds, with visiting guest Plainfield East High School, will perform a concert of standard and contemporary band literature. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Wed., Dec 3. Music: Jazz Combos Fall Concert will perform in Madden Theatre. Experience a showcase of classical jazz, brought to life by North Central student musicians. Tickets are $7.

Dec. 4-7 Theatre: The Department of Theatre presents “The Skriker” in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, with performances at 7:30PM on Dec. 4, 5, and 6, and performances at 2PM on Dec. 6 and 7. Drawing from British folklore, the eminent English playwright drops the Skriker, an ageless shapeshifter, into contemporary London. This play contains mature themes and language. Tickets are $14.

4PM Sun., Dec. 7 Music: “Holidays a cappella” will be performed by Chicago a cappella in Wentz Concert Hall. The ten singers of Chicago a cappella invite you to warm up your holidays with songs that glow with the comfort of hearth and home. Enjoy a signature mix of cherished classics and rare discoveries, from frosty favorites like “Let It Snow” and “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” to festive music from sunnier corners of the world including Australia and Puerto Rico. To spread the warmth even more, the ensemble is partnering with DuPage PADS to collect supplies for their Interim Housing Center. Tickets are $10–$55; visit www.chicagoacappella.org or call (773) 281-7820.

5PM Sun., Dec. 7 Music: Join us for an exciting evening of rhythm, culture, and vibrant sound as the Latin Jazz Ensemble takes the stage at Madden Theatre. The program will take you on a musical journey through Cuba, Spain, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina, featuring a diverse blend of styles including cumbia, flamenco, salsa, and landó. From the timeless energy of the Buena Vista Social Club to contemporary Afro-Cuban grooves inspired by Pedrito Martinez, the ensemble will present a dynamic mix of traditional and modern Latin jazz. Expect music from iconic composers like Chico Novarro (Argentina), Enrique Delgado Montes (Peru), and folkloric Cuban tributes to Santos Changó y Yemayá. The Latin Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert will be performed in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

7PM Fri., Dec. 12 Theatre: Nothing Means Anything: An Evening of Comedy with Chris Ryan will take place in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall. Naperville native Chris Ryan takes the next step in his return to stand-up with his all-new show, “Nothing Means Anything.” Last year, after 20 years away from the stage, Ryan performed three runs of his hour-long show “Thermometer” to sold-out crowds in Indianapolis and Chicago. Leaning on his experiences growing up in a “fully detached home” with some farkakte family dynamics, Ryan explores the pitfalls of parenting twins, the awkwardness of adolescence, and his own 90,000-miles-and-counting ride as the Irish half of a commuter marriage with his Jewish wife. Tickets are $25; visit yourpalchris.com/tickets.

7:30PM Sat., Dec. 13 Music: Naperville Chorus “Christmas with a Flourish” with the Pete Ellman Big Band will be presented in Wentz Concert Hall. Feel a rush of holiday spirit with this joyful collaboration featuring foot-tapping jazz and traditional arrangements of seasonal music, including Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols.” With a simple harp accompaniment, Britten’s work is among his best known and most beloved. Since 1976, the Naperville Chorus has performed during both the holiday and spring seasons. This concert marks the ninth collaboration between the Chorus and the Pete Ellman Big Band. Tickets are $25–$30.

3PM & 5PM Sun., Dec. 14 Music: DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Magic” will be performed in the Wentz Concert Hall. A beloved seasonal tradition, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert showcases an array of holiday favorites from around the world. A variety of religious and cultural traditions, representing both Christmas and Hanukkah, are celebrated with lively medleys and fresh orchestral arrangements. A special guest narrator joins the DSO to relate a charming holiday tale, and perhaps that special someone will appear once again to lead a rousing rendition of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Tickets are $5–$26.

7PM Fri., Dec. 19 Music: The Chicago Sinfonietta’s “Holidays of Hope” will be presented in Wentz Concert Hall. Light up your holiday with a family-friendly concert filled with wonder and winter cheer, Chicago Sinfonietta-style. Led by guest conductor Kedrick Armstrong, the Sinfonietta gift-wraps beloved traditions in bright new sounds, from Duke Ellington’s swinging take on “Nutcracker Suite” to global cultural gems like “Piñata” by Robert Xavier Rodriguez. The program includes sparkling works by Czech and French female composers, audience favorites like Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” plus a few surprises to make spirits bright. Don’t miss the annual audience sing-along, complete with glowing build-your-own luminaria. Tickets are $45–$65.

North Central College’s 2025–2026 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck and Corrigan, Ltd.

