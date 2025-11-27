Another Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot viewed along Plainfield-Naperville Road

Thanksgiving Day, Thurs., Nov. 27, 2025, provided a partly sunny morning for the 28th annual Naperville Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot to step off from Naperville Central High School and end with a Belgio’s breakfast in the NCHS Cafeteria…

All Positively Naperville photos published here were taken from a perfect vantage point at Sequoia Road and Plainfield-Naperville Road.

As noted on PN’s Facebook at 11:30AM with five photos…

“High fives for public safety along Plainfield-Naperville Road! Thumbs up! Wrong way, Jim! Numbers in 7,000s! Familiar faces! All ages! Photo Gallery coming soon!”

What we saved to note until now were all the smiles, smiles, smiles! Repeat runners, walkers and strollers! Families! Families! Families! Turkey attire from head to toe! Kids riding piggyback. Public safety practices by members of the Naperville Police Department all along the trot route! And plenty of participants in this family-friendly event wearing commemorative aqua blue t-shirts boasting “Turkey Trot 5K 2025.”

Gobble! Gobble!

Here’s a small sampling of more than 7,500 Turkey Trotters who began Thanksgiving Day in Naperville with a fun-loving giving spirit of gratitude with family and friends. Kindly note that since 1998, funds raised from the Turkey Trot have assisted 4,000 children and families in Naperville with vision and hearing care as well as diabetes support.

Thanks, all! And thanks to the City of Naperville for SECA Funds in support of public safety for the popular event organized by Naperville Noon Lions Club, the service club that’s put together this amazing FUNdfaiser year after year since 1998.

Same time next year!

Run Fast, EAT LATER, No Penalty!

Happy Thanksgiving!