Movies With Tarek – ‘Rental Family’

From the mind of director Hikari comes a mesmerizing and diverse portrait where some unique connections are found in her latest film, Rental Family.

The purpose here focuses on a character in a struggling career who decides to take a different path—one that requires having a heart. Brendan Fraser delivers one of the best performances of 2025, and ultimately one of the best of his career. Rental Family is a film that blends diversity and human connection to form parallel values of context that come out of hiding.

Fraser plays Philip Vanderploeg, an actor for commercials, who finds himself not doing so great. His gigs are in Tokyo. His new opportunity is to take a job with an agency titled “rental family.” The purpose of it is to fill in roles for strangers.

For example, if one is missing a father, one fulfills that role in the family. That is the role that Philip ends up filling. He does so for a young girl named Mia, played by Shannon Gorman. Moving forward, Philip tries to fill the father role, and as hard as it is, he finds himself in the stage of his life where the position becomes rewarding and meaningful in this role of a “stranger.”

Mind-boggling Curiosity

Rental Family is mind-boggling in its ability to create curiosity for its audiences to wonder what it would be like to have someone stand in for a role in a family. It leads to many questions. What dynamics would it twist? What conversations would it confuse? How would the moving parts feel?

A lot of those questions come and go in the film’s writing, but at the same time, empathy weaves throughout with a sense of style in Rental Family. The Tokyo setting brings in a lot of value and culture through the eyes of Philip and Mia amid the narrative.

A lot of thoughts revolving around the idea of a fake family come to mind when watching Rental Family. The subject of routine came around a lot for me, because the agency finds itself in hurdles with others outside of Philip’s life doing this process as well. It proves that not everyone has it right and that having a family that’s “rented” does not easily find common ground. It is, however, a door for connection and new beginnings to evolve.

There is the motion of a weaving narrative that is enchanting, while also questionable. However, Fraser is the savior of the film. He plays the one that works to have a heart, while also dealing with the realities of life in Tokyo. Being in a father role that he had not planned for is not easy, but his heart grows.

The film will inspire, as Rental Family is unique, diverse and brilliant. Also, it was quite amazing. I love how there is a side of being included while also trying to deal with a strange, newreality.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.