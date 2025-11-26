DuPage County Board Censures Clerk Jean Kaczmarek for Financial Mismanagement and Oversight Refusal

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday voted to censure DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek.

Board members brought the resolution forward after Kaczmarek repeatedly refused to comply with the County Board’s established system of accounting and obstructed lawful financial oversight.

“Good governance is not optional. It is the foundation of public trust,” said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy. “Every elected official has a responsibility to follow the law and manage their office responsibly. We are tasked to work together to solve problems, not create them. When an elected official will not do those things, it undermines the confidence our residents have in our institution. The Board took a necessary step today to protect the integrity of DuPage County.”

County Board Member Cindy Cronin Cahill, who sponsored the resolution, said the Board did not come to this decision lightly.

“We brought this censure forward because Jean Kaczmarek’s ongoing refusal to follow basic financial rules and cooperate with oversight has put taxpayer dollars at risk,” Cronin Cahill said. “The County Board has a responsibility on behalf of the taxpayers to stand up and call out this unacceptable behavior.”

The resolution outlined several of the County Board’s complaints against the Clerk, including:

Clerk Kaczmarek has failed to adhere to County accounting principles.

Many purchases made by the Clerk lack essential financial documentation, including contracts or invoices.

This has resulted in vendors being delayed in payment.

Because Clerk Kaczmarek does not adhere to County accounting principles, the County filed suit against the Clerk. This lawsuit has resulted in nearly $200,000 in legal fees.

Over the last five years, the Clerk has raised salaries in her office by more than 40 percent.

Kaczmarek has consistently declined to meet with County Finance staff to discuss her office’s finances.

The Clerk’s Office has a significant shortfall in the FY2025 budget and refuses to perform budget transfers to ensure vendors can be paid.

The Board voted 15-1 to approve the censure. Board member Dawn DeSart voted against the resolution and member Michael Childress abstained from the vote. Member Melissa Martinez was absent.

To read the full resolution, visit the County’s website.