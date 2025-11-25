DMV has moved to new location along Diehl Road, west of Route 59

The Drivers and Motor Vehicles Facility, previously located in Hobson West Plaza at 931 W. 75th Street in Naperville, is now located at 1771 W. Diehl Road, Unit 110, near Cracker Barrel.

FYI: We must admit, we always thought “DMV” stood for “Department of Motor Vehicles.” According to the new sign, the D is for “Drivers.”

The unexpected notice of the relocation was received numerous times last week and featured in PN’s weekly “Things to Do,” posted on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Thanks to our neighbor for suggesting yesterday to remind readers again.

DMV directional signs lead the way from Route 59 to turn west on Diehl Road and wind around to 1771 W. Diehl Road.

Drive safely to new location

The new, larger facility is being touted as a “brand new ‘One-Stop-Shop’ DMV” with an invitation to “Visit us at our new address at 1771 Diehl Road, Suite 110, Naperville, IL.”

Photos courtesy AMP, Nov. 25, 2025