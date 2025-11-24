Sewa Diwali Donates Food and Cash to Loaves & Fishes

In a powerful expression of Diwali’s message of light, compassion, and community service, Sewa Diwali delivered 4,016 pounds of food and a cash donation of $3,116 to Naperville Loaves & Fishes on November 20, 2025.

With the pantry’s purchasing power, allowing every donated dollar to generate roughly seven pounds of food. The contribution represents an estimated 25,800 pounds of food, significantly aiding local families during a period of high need.

“Sewa Diwali is an event where many community organizations come together to collect food, inspired by the spirit of the Diwali festival,” said Mahesh Chintakunta, volunteer with the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS). “Diwali is the Festival of Lights, celebrating the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Through Sewa Diwali, we share that joy with our community by serving those in need.”

This effort is part of a larger regional initiative: more than 60 Indian American community organizations across the western Chicagoland suburbs are contributing approximately 20,000 pounds of food this year through Sewa Diwali. The remaining collected donations will be distributed among additional nonprofit partners, including the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry on Jericho Road, helping expand the reach of Diwali’s message far beyond Naperville.

Ciy tof Naperville Honors Sewa Diwali with an Official Proclamation

Adding to this year’s celebration, the City of Naperville officially recognized Sewa Diwali with a proclamation issued on November 4, 2025, presented by Mayor Scott Wehrli.

The proclamation acknowledges Sewa Diwali’s continued commitment to bringing communities together through acts of service. It highlights the initiative’s mission to spread light, compassion and harmony by organizing service-based Diwali activities across the United States. The City’s recognition underscores Sewa Diwali’s significant contribution to civic engagement, volunteerism and cultural unity, reinforcing the positive impact the initiative has on residents throughout Naperville and beyond.

Why This Donation Matters

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Sewa Diwali channels these themes into sewa, or selfless service, by mobilizing thousands of volunteers to support families experiencing food insecurity.

Naperville Loaves & Fishes leverages the efficiency of its distribution model to stretch every donated dollar into multiple pounds of food, making Sewa Diwali’s combined food and financial contributions particularly impactful.

The collaboration between temples, cultural groups, youth organizations and families underscores a shared commitment to community wellbeing and civic responsibility.

About Sewa Diwali and HSS

Sewa Diwal ( sewadiwali.org ) is a nationwide volunteer-led initiative that unites Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist and civic organizations in the spirit of sewa—selfless service—during the Diwali season. Each year, the movement mobilizes thousands of volunteers to organize large-scale food drives, uplift local communities, and transform Diwali’s message of light, unity and generosity into meaningful action. ) is a nationwide volunteer-led initiative that unites Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist and civic organizations in the spirit of—selfless service—during the Diwali season. Each year, the movement mobilizes thousands of volunteers to organize large-scale food drives, uplift local communities, and transform Diwali’s message of light, unity and generosity into meaningful action.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS or HSS USA hssus.org ) is a volunteer based, nonprofit, social, educational, and cultural organization that aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma. (HSS or HSS USA) is a volunteer based, nonprofit, social, educational, and cultural organization that aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma.

Submitted by Amit Maheshwari