Interfaith Community Breakfast Celebrates Unity, Reflection and Shared Purpose on Dec. 5

Above / Fry Family YMCA again will host its annual Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast to celebrate Unity, Reflection and Shared Purpose on the first Friday in December. Fry Family YMCA is located at 2120 W. 95th Street. (PN File Photo, 2015)

Fry Family YMCA Report

The Fry Family YMCA invites community members, civic leaders and faith partners to attend the annual Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast, a morning dedicated to reflection, connection, and collective hope.

Hosted by the Fry Family YMCA, this longstanding community tradition unites neighbors from all walks of life to celebrate the city’s vibrant diversity through inspiring speakers, shared values, and a warm breakfast. Proceeds from the event will support local programs that strengthen community well-being.

Trisha Prabhu , global advocate, innovator, and founder of ReThink™, a technology and movement working to end online hate. Prabhu will share insights on compassion, resilience, and what it means to build a more inclusive, empathetic world at a time when unity is more important than ever. This year’s keynote speaker is, global advocate, innovator, and founder of ReThink™, a technology and movement working to end online hate. Prabhu will share insights on compassion, resilience, and what it means to build a more inclusive, empathetic world at a time when unity is more important than ever.

“This breakfast reminds us of what makes Naperville such a special place, the belief that when we come together across faiths, backgrounds, and experiences, we make our community stronger, kinder, and more connected,” said Erika Wood, Executive Director of the Fry Family YMCA. “We’re honored to host this gathering each year and to help create a space where understanding, belonging, and shared purpose can truly flourish.”

Special thanks to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes for serving as presenting sponsor for the breakfast.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7AM–9AM

7AM–9AM Location: Fry Family YMCA, 2120 W. 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564

Fry Family YMCA, 2120 W. 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564 More information regarding reservations ($40 each): 2025 Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast at the Fry Family YMCA

Fry Family YMCA, camps and YMCA early learning sites in Naperville

The Fry Family YMCA is part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, a nonprofit dedicated to building stronger communities and supporting people in mind, body, and spirit. For more than 100 years, the YMCA has lived out that mission in Naperville, giving local families a place to learn, connect, and stay healthy.

In Naperville alone, more than 15 YMCA hub facilities, camps and early learning sites offer welcoming spaces where people can find support and community.

One more thing… Christmas Meal Luncheon is Dec. 24

Senior and community members in need are welcome to join the Fry Family YMCA and the Naperville Park District when the two organizations again team up to host the Christmas Meal Luncheon at 11:30AM on Wed., Dec, 24 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville. To register, contact Myles Cochran at mcochran@ymcachicago.org.