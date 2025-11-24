49.1 F
Interfaith Community Breakfast Celebrates Unity, Reflection and Shared Purpose on Dec. 5

PN Editor
By PN Editor

-

Above / Fry Family YMCA again will host its annual Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast to celebrate Unity, Reflection and Shared Purpose on the first Friday in December. Fry Family YMCA is located at 2120 W. 95th Street. (PN File Photo, 2015)
 
Fry Family YMCA Report
 
The Fry Family YMCA invites community members, civic leaders and faith partners to attend the annual Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast, a morning dedicated to reflection, connection, and collective hope.
 
Hosted by the Fry Family YMCA, this longstanding community tradition unites neighbors from all walks of life to celebrate the city’s vibrant diversity through inspiring speakers, shared values, and a warm breakfast. Proceeds from the event will support local programs that strengthen community well-being.
 
This year’s keynote speaker is Trisha Prabhu, global advocate, innovator, and founder of ReThink™, a technology and movement working to end online hate. Prabhu will share insights on compassion, resilience, and what it means to build a more inclusive, empathetic world at a time when unity is more important than ever.
 
“This breakfast reminds us of what makes Naperville such a special place, the belief that when we come together across faiths, backgrounds, and experiences, we make our community stronger, kinder, and more connected,” said Erika Wood, Executive Director of the Fry Family YMCA. “We’re honored to host this gathering each year and to help create a space where understanding, belonging, and shared purpose can truly flourish.”
 
Special thanks to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes for serving as presenting sponsor for the breakfast.

Event Details

Fry Family YMCA, camps and YMCA early learning sites in Naperville

Find the entrance to the 95th Street Fry Family YMCA near the Century Walk sculpture titled “The Spirit of the Y” by Colorado artist Jane DeDecker. (PN File Photo)
The Fry Family YMCA is part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, a nonprofit dedicated to building stronger communities and supporting people in mind, body, and spirit. For more than 100 years, the YMCA has lived out that mission in Naperville, giving local families a place to learn, connect, and stay healthy.
 
In Naperville alone, more than 15 YMCA hub facilities, camps and early learning sites offer welcoming spaces where people can find support and community.

One more thing… Christmas Meal Luncheon is Dec. 24

For dozens of years, volunteers have served a festive holiday meal to senior citizens during the Annual Christmas Dinner, now held at the Chicago Marriott Naperville. (File Photo Courtesy Naperville YMCA.)

Senior and community members in need are welcome to join the Fry Family YMCA and the Naperville Park District when the two organizations again team up to host the Christmas Meal Luncheon at 11:30AM on Wed., Dec, 24 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville. To register, contact Myles Cochran at mcochran@ymcachicago.org.

 
