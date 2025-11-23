Things To Do in Naperville Thanksgiving Weekend: November 27-30, 2025

Discover top Thanksgiving week events in Naperville. From the family-friendly Turkey Trot and dazzling Naper Lights to Trolley Light Tours, live music and local dining – find festive activities and holiday fun for all ages from November 27-30.

Thursday

Naperville Turkey Trot

8AM at Naperville Central High School – 440 Aurora Avenue Naperville, IL 60540

A 5K Run/Walk on Thanksgiving morning hosted by the Naperville Noon Lions. A family friendly event with some very fast runners but many more who just jog or walk the course enjoying getting exercise before their own Thanksgiving gathering. The race starts at 8AM, and the last walker has typically finished by 9:30AM. Info and registration at napervilleturkeytrot.com. Enjoy a pint at Quigley’s Irish Pub after the run!

Quigley’s Irish Pub will open at 8AM on Thanksgiving Day for post Turkey Trot fun and will close at noon.

Naper Lights Hosted by Naperville Sunrise Rotary

4 to 10PM at Water Street and Naperville Municipal Center – 120 Water Street

Naperville, IL 60540

A Free Winter Wonderland. Enjoy this free dazzling display of holiday lights and sound as you stroll through Water Street, Foyo Plaza, Jaycees Park and the Riverwalk in Downtown Naperville! Hosted by Naperville Sunrise Rotary. Thanksgiving through New Year 4PM – 10PM.

Friday

Naperville Art League Gallery of Gifts – Holiday Sale

Runs through December 20 at Naperville Art League – 508 N. Center St. Naperville, IL 60540

Original art is for sale by local artists at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery including jewelery, wall art, wearable art, ornaments, decorations and more. Hours: 10AM to 5PM Tuesday-Friday and 10AM to 4PM Saturday. Runs through December 20. More info at www.napervilleartleague.com.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Looking forward to Thanksgiving morning and December… The pub will be open Thanksgiving morning to cheer on participants in the Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot. Also, save the date, Sun., Dec. 7. From 11AM to 2PM Santa and the Leprechaun will be visiting Quigley’s, available for family photos. BYO camera!

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights

7PM in Downtown Naperville

Bundle up and head to Downtown Naperville for the annual Rotary Club of Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights, starting at 7PM. Held in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, this parade is an annual favorite when Santa & Mrs. Claus make their official entrance to Naperville! The parade will travel through the heart of downtown Naperville on Friday, November 28 under the beautiful twinkling lights. Distinctly focused on delighting children of all ages, parade goers will enjoy an evening of brightly lit floats, local music performers, hometown parade entrants and Santa Claus will appear.

Saturday

Small Business Saturday

Shop at local, independent businesses in Naperville on Saturday, November 29! Keep money in the community and support local entrepreneurs. Support your local businesses and you will always live in a nice community.

Paint and Sip at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Naperville Holiday Lights Trolley Tours

Times vary November 28 to December 28 throughout Naperville

Hop on the Naperville Trolley and enjoy a festive tour of the city’s best holiday light displays! For the past 30 years, this FAMOUS Trolley Tour has been the tradition of many residents and visitors alike! Let us drive you as we Trolley-la-la-la past many beautifully decorated homes for the Holidays in December while you sit back and enjoy time with your friends and family. Pricing for public Nov. & Dec. Holiday Light Trolley Tours: December 1-4, 8-11: $25+$3.75/driver gratuity = $28.75 per person (plus online booking fee.) November 28, 29, 30 and December 5, 6, 7 and December 12-28: $30+$4.50/driver gratuity = $34.50 per person (plus online booking fee.) Tickets at napervilletrolley.com.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice!

And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!