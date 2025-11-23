Naperville firefighters respond to apartment building fire in Cress Creek, no one injured

The Naperville Fire Department extinguished an attic fire deemed accidental causing an estimated $20,000 in an apartment building in the 1100 block of Royal Saint George Drive. No injuries to residents or firefighters reported. Three adults were displaced. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

City of Naperville Report

At 9:15AM on Sun., Nov. 23, Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a report of smoke coming from a roof vent of an apartment building.

A single fire company was dispatched to investigate. Squad 9 arrived on the scene at 9:19AM and began their assessment.

During the investigation, firefighters located an active fire in the attic area and immediately upgraded the incident to a general alarm response, bringing a total of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel to the scene.

Firefighters quickly stretched hose lines to the attic while additional crews evacuated any remaining residents. The fire was brought under control and declared extinguished at 9:40AM. Fire personnel remained on scene for approximately 60 additional minutes to work with building management and assist displaced residents alongside the Red Cross.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents or firefighters. However, the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) team deemed two of the building’s eight units uninhabitable.

Damage is estimated to exceed $20,000, and three adults were displaced as a result of the incident. The fire was determined to be accidental.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Naperville Police Department, Lisle Woodridge Fire Department, Naperville Electric Department, and the Naperville Department of Transportation, Engineering, and Development.

Report submitted by Daniel Smith, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department.