Chicago Sinfonietta’s Holidays of Hope: Don’t Miss a Jazzy Twist on The Nutcracker!

Chicago Sinfonietta’s Holidays of Hope is a joyful twist on the traditional holiday concert where jazz meets classical and everyone’s invited.

At the heart of it: Duke Ellington’s swinging take on The Nutcracker, transforming Tchaikovsky’s classic into a big-band celebration along with a global program of festive music, from a Hanukkah symphony, a piece with Latin American flair, and favorites like Sleigh Ride. Before the music begins, you’ll sip hot cocoa and craft your own luminaria. It all ends in a warm glow as the audience joins in a sing-along under soft, shared light.

Perfect for family traditions, first dates, or reconnecting with friends without heading downtown or breaking the bank.

