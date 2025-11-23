36.8 F
Naperville
Monday, November 24, 2025
SEARCH
Culture /ArtsLatest newsSponsored

Chicago Sinfonietta’s Holidays of Hope: Don’t Miss a Jazzy Twist on The Nutcracker!

PN Ombudsman
By PN Ombudsman

-

Chicago Sinfonietta’s Holidays of Hope Concert

This season, trade your screens for strings.

Chicago Sinfonietta’s Holidays of Hope is a joyful twist on the traditional holiday concert where jazz meets classical and everyone’s invited.

At the heart of it: Duke Ellington’s swinging take on The Nutcracker, transforming Tchaikovsky’s classic into a big-band celebration along with a global program of festive music, from a Hanukkah symphony, a piece with Latin American flair, and favorites like Sleigh Ride. Before the music begins, you’ll sip hot cocoa and craft your own luminaria. It all ends in a warm glow as the audience joins in a sing-along under soft, shared light.

Perfect for family traditions, first dates, or reconnecting with friends without heading downtown or breaking the bank.

Get Tickets

- Advertisement -
PN Ombudsman
PN Ombudsman
An ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin dating back to Viking times; and refers to a community representative; usually acting independently on behalf of an organization, body of elected officials, or civic group. Thanks Scandinavia for inventing ombudsman.
spot_img

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMUNITY EVENTS

LATEST NEWS

Printed Monthly. Digital Daily.

sections

SOCIAL MEDIA

COLUMNISTS

© Copyright 2025 Positively Naperville. All rights reserved.