Pause… Consider how to sustain a safe and affordable Naperville

Above / Naperville water towers, such as the one near the Springbrook Water Reclamation Center located south of 95th Street along Plainfield Naperville Road, display the city’s familiar “tree” logo that was designed in 1974. If you’ve been watching City of Naperville budget workshops, you know funding is budgeted for a multi-year, many multi-million dollar (Approximately $191 million through 2030) plan to revitalize Springbrook Water Reclamation Center by addressing regulatory requirements, aging infrastructure and increased demand. (PN File Photo)

This past week, several informational website addresses have been sent our way. More than ever, we encourage local residents to be informed about local budgets and revenue streams that could impact your pocketbook via City services, schools and the Naperville Park District. Thanks for paying attention.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are grateful to all elected officials and commissioners who serve honorably by paying attention at meetings, being prepared and following the facts.

A little PN history regarding ‘covering’ local issues

Since 2001, this publication has urged readers via our print edition to attend or watch archived local governmental meetings that address public issues. A schedule of meetings has been included in a special red box called “Local Governments Meet.”

For 24 years, we have appreciated residents for paying attention to those times when local taxing bodies meet, mindful that local governments are where educated opinion matters most, right here in your hometown.

Readers often call us wanting to know why we fail to “cover” the Planning and Zoning Commission, Riverwalk Commission and City Council meetings we attend. Other residents are aware we also regularly watch Naperville Park District Board meetings and Naperville school board meetings.

Quick question: Did you know the City of Naperville is served by four public school districts?

Good journalists know what a tough job it is to select appropriate commentary during meetings of City Council, Naperville Park District Commissioners and school boards that adequately, accurately and fairly tell the whole story. Space constraints on the printed page limit words. Sometimes comments from elected officials as well as the public are emotional and not grounded in facts. Quotes selected by journalists featured front and center sometimes fail to fairly feature both sides. And too often headlines are misleading.

What’s more, without following public meetings where public policy is initiated from the get-go, readers might find themselves continually searching for the rest of the story.

Of course, residents in the family-focused community are busy. Passion to follow local governing bodies takes time. Some issues are boring. Times have changed in our ever-evolving world of soundbites and social media. Folks who find watching public policy develop in progress often are termed as “policy geeks.” Let us raise our hand.

Let us also repeat: Several informational website addresses recently were sent our way. More than ever, we encourage local residents to be informed about budgets and revenue streams.

Click here to PN’s Government Guide featuring elected officials currently serving Naperville in Naperville, DuPage County, Will County, Springfield and Washington, D.C. This link also includes a long list of many suggested websites previously submitted from our readers for our readers.

