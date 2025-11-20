Movies With Tarek – ‘Wicked: For Good’

Wicked: For Good is an enchanting ride that is a continuation of the first film which was released last year. There are many special musical moments that fans will love.

This time, however, there is a lot more exploration into The Wizard of Oz territory. The two witches are in their own spaces yet with a strong friendship that the songs highlight. Wicked: For Good brings wonderful glory to the big screen this holiday season. Director Jon. M Chu continues to bring the colors of the rainbow for audiences around the world.

In the second installment, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) have been labeled with new identities. Elphabais referred to as the “Wicked Witch of the West” and Glinda has the title of, “Glinda the Good.” The friendship vibes between Elphaba and Glinda are still woven into the story, but the land of OZ finds itself in chaos.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) only cares about his public image, and he may not be the caring man he says he is. Meanwhile, power struggles are occurring between the witches while the land of Oz finds itself filled with many fanciful creatures.

In this film, audiences are introduced to more Munchkins, a Tin Man and many animals. All sorts of things are set in motion in Wicked: For Good. The battle between friendship and power comes with choices. Overall, the territory is not easy to navigate. Wicked: For Good, is one of the most fascinating films of 2025. It dazzles with splendid scenes and looks closely at how hard it can be when friendship falls. I also felt the musical numbers went a step above in Wicked: For Good.

The song that captured my attention and warmed my heart most was “For Good.” This touching and memorable song reminded me of how people and lives change, but above all there is always good in human beings. When this number was performed, it created moving moments that brought back many vivid theatrical memories. It also reminded me of the incredible stage version of Wicked.

Wicked: For Good took me on a ride to new horizons. The outstanding performances of Erivo and Grande will mesmerize audiences in this continued franchise.

The land of Oz remains a place of, but its turmoil is where the conflict lies. It provides the foundation and holds the key to magical musical moments. This is especially the case when trust is on the line, and the audience is trying to determine good vs. bad. Deep-down, the bad side is fueled by the various moving parts.

I love Wicked: For Good because it reminded me how there is still time to change. Even when challenges in life seem unsolvable, we can remember the goodness in the people we are lucky to have or have had in our lives. For Elphaba and Glinda, they need to remember where it all began for them as friends. Moving forward, they must decide where their friendship stands. Find out in Wicked: For Good.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.