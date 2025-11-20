Heartfelt holiday music video spreads kindness in Chicago

Help spread a little kindness every day, here and there. Meet Manosaurus. Learn the words to “Happy Holiday, Humans” and sing along!

Chicago indie-rock duo Manosaurus, known for performing in dinosaur masks,

has released a new holiday song and video titled “Happy Holiday Humans,” a heartfelt,

humorous and ultimately hopeful message told from the perspective of two alien dinosaurs

trying to make sense of humanity.

Filmed entirely in Millennium Park and the Loop, the video captures genuine moments of

connection between the band and real Chicagoans. Strangers embrace, families share

smiles, and passersby open up to two prehistoric visitors spreading warmth on an

unseasonably warm November day.

The song begins with the dinosaurs observing humanity’s flaws, from conflict to indifference, but takes a hopeful turn, imagining a future where people “dance in the streets, help those in need, and live with empathy.”

“Even from behind the dinosaur heads, you can feel when people open up,” says

Jimmy from Manosaurus. “Chicago has had a tough year, especially in the press,

but when we filmed this, all we found was kindness everywhere.”

The project highlights a side of Chicago that isn’t often seen in national headlines: a resilient city where everyday people are still willing to hug a stranger, share a moment, and choose kindness.

Brief about MANOSAURUS

Manosaurus is a Chicago-based indie rock band that performs in dinosaur masks, blending

heartfelt songwriting with lighthearted, character-driven performance. Their work often

explores humanity from an outsider perspective: part comedy, part commentary, all heart.

Editor’s Note / On Thurs., Nov. 20, PN received an email that said, “We just released a holiday song and video called ‘Happy Holiday Humans,’ and given Positively Naperville’s focus on community spirit and positivity, I thought it might be a great fit for your readers.

“Thank you for your time, and Happy Holidays from two very confused dinosaurs trying their best to understand humans.