VFW Turkey Raffle returns Nov. 22, good for fond memories

Above / With fond memories of many good times stuffed with camaraderie by the number, members of the VFW Post 3873 and Auxiliary host their annual Turkey Raffle on the Saturday evening before Thanksgiving Day. (PN File Photo, Used Again!)

For 2025, the annual Turkey Raffle stuffed with opportunities to participate in other fundraising raffles is set for 6PM to 9PM Sat., Nov. 22. The evening takes place in Kendall Hall, upstairs in the Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Avenue.

Chef Terrell Cole, owner of Dark Horse Catering and food purveyor for the evening, has planned the dinner menu with a variety of choices, all priced just right.

Cash bar will be available. Canteen downstairs also will be open.

Come one, come all, for a hot time in the old town with enough gobblers for everyone who plays the game. Yes! With a little know-how, everyone will win a turkey. The magic is in the numbers. Just ask how!

Be there for good gobbling and camaraderie, just for the fun and fundraising of it!

Turkey Raffle benefits programs & operations of VFW

The annual benefit helps to fund the operations of the facility with its canteen, home to Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and socials for the American Legion Post 43.

Currently, Navy Veteran Staci Hoyer is Commander of the place where many year-round programs are planned and held to ensure the care of Veterans and their families.

The facility with its large banquet room, Kendall Hall, recently updated, also is a popular meeting place throughout the year for service organizations such as the Naperville Jaycees, Naperville Responds for Veterans, and events such as the post’s Friday Night Fish Fry every week during Lent.

The enclosed back porch is another much-used space for meetings and social events.

Kendall Hall also is available for rent. With its large parking lot, local residents find it convenient for fundraisers, birthday and anniversary parties, baby and bridal showers, wedding receptions, family reunions, memorial luncheons and any time space for up to 250 individuals is needed.

For more information about the Turkey Raffle, the VFW Auxiliary and other programs provided by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, visit www.napervfw3873.org.

And thanks for fun memories…

Find plenty happening at the VFW

For more information about the Turkey Raffle, the VFW Auxiliary and other programs provided by the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, visit www.napervfw3873.org.