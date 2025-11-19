44.8 F
Naperville
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
SEARCH
Latest news

Naperville Police Department reminds drivers: This Thanksgiving, buckle up and drive sober

PN Editor
By PN Editor

-

To avoid being pulled over by law enforcement, always buckle up, drive sober and never text while driving. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

This Thanksgiving, the Naperville Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and local partners to keep holiday travel safe. Our “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. Officers will be looking for seat-belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving due to alcohol or drugs, including cannabis.

“Thanksgiving brings more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Eric Muska. “Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time — and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Plan ahead with tips for safety

  • Before you go out, choose a sober driver or plan to use a taxi, public transit or a rideshare service.
  • If you host, offer alcohol‑free beverages and help guests arrange sober transportation.
  • If you’ve used cannabis, do not drive. Effects can be delayed and impair reaction time and judgment.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over safely and call 911.
  • Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.

Editor’s Note: And here’s another one for the road…

Also, remind youth on e-bikes, e-scooters to know the Illinois Rules of the Road. Thank you. (PN File Photo)
- Advertisement -
PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
spot_img

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMUNITY EVENTS

LATEST NEWS

Printed Monthly. Digital Daily.

sections

SOCIAL MEDIA

COLUMNISTS

© Copyright 2025 Positively Naperville. All rights reserved.