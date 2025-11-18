Photos depict development of Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway

Above / Located along Jackson Avenue at Eagle Street, the Naperville Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway project began construction the week of March 10, 2025. From across the DuPage River on Fri., Nov. 14, folks walking along the winding brick path observed officials beginning to gather for the public ceremony to dedicate the redesigned Riverwalk as the “Eagle Street Gateway.” (PN Photo, Nov. 14, 2025)

A little history of the landmark corner…

Riverwalk 2031 Fund Chairman Geoff Roehll and public officials greeted an audience along the Riverwalk to celebrate the official opening the Eagle Street Gateway on Nov. 14, 2025. While listening to the ceremony and taking photos, a mother and her 4 1/2-year-old daughter stopped to ask us if we knew what way happening. After a brief explanation, the youngster noted, “They’re having a celebration!”

Kindly scroll down this re-post with updates and photos depicting the project in progress since early March 2025.

Updated, July 2025 / At the May 6, 2025, City Council meeting, Council approved the award of Change Order #1 to Contract 24-227, Eagle Street Gateway and Accessibility Improvements, to Baumgartner Construction, Inc. for an amount not to exceed $154,639.46, and a total award of $3,670,640.73.

Update, March 27, 2025 / The Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway Groundbreaking Ceremony was held at 9AM today, March 27. The photos-only ceremony showcased representative groups involved so far with the redevelopment along the northwest path of Riverwalk at Eagle Street & Jackson Avenue. For the next six months, PN will update this post showing signs of progress and how the cofferdam keeps crews dry and safe. According to Mayor Scott Wehrli, the project is expected to be finished by Labor Day. (Note group photo at the top of this post.

Updated Post, March 25, 2025 / During a visit to the site where demolition and construction crews are preparing the site for the new Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway, visitors will note a temporary cofferdam is being readied to keep workers dry and safe.

Throughout the decades of Riverwalk reconstruction, the use of cofferdams has provided a visible and temporary barrier in the DuPage River that allows the process of diverting and/or damming of water within an enclosed area.

Portable cofferdams (For this Riverwalk project, enormous sand-type bags are lined up.) such as the one now being set into place west of the Eagle Street Bridge will hold back water, creating a dry and safe work environment during reconstruction of the new accessible gateway at Eagle Street and Jackson Avenue where the red Landforms sculpture will remain the iconic centerpiece.

Updated Post, March 12, 2025 / During the regularly scheduled Riverwalk Commission meeting that began at 7:30AM Wed., March 12, members and visitors in attendance were informed by RW Commissioner Johnna Shields for RWC Chairman Pam Bartlett that a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10AM Thurs., March 27. The public is welcome. Kindly note that the groundbreaking is a “photo opportunity only” with Mayor Scott Wehrli and other officials associated with the project. No remarks are scheduled due to the active construction site.

Original Post, March 6, 2025 / During brisk walks along the Riverwalk, visitors are known to pause here and there to observe the wildlife, commemorative bricks and story-telling landmarks as the winding brick path follows the DuPage River in the heart of Naperville. This day’s glorious blue skies were reminders that the City’s natural treasure is about to receive a valuable upgrade. On Monday, March 10, construction is expected to begin on the Eagle Street Gateway, located just west of the Eagle Street Bridge at Jackson Avenue.

Longtime residents likely have memories when the iconic red Landforms sculpture by artist John Arnold was donated by the Naperville Art League in 1984. Two years earlier, the one-half acre area set the stage to become what’s now one of the most recognized locations along the Riverwalk.

Despite its attractive appearance, over time Riverwalk Commissioners recognized that the location created obstacles for folks with mobility challenges. For instance, when on the lower walkway, they must retrace this 1,000 footlong dead-end as the only way to return to street level. That’s when the concept of the Eagle Street Gateway began to develop. When complete, the new access will not only correct circulation shortcomings, it will present a beautiful new area to connect river and street-level paths with ornamental landscaping, stone accents and other signature Riverwalk amenities presented throughout the 2031 Master Plan.

“This project is a significant milestone in our commitment to making the Riverwalk even more accessible and enjoyable for future generations,” said Pam Bartlett, current Riverwalk Commission Chair. “The Eagle Street Gateway Project reflects the City’s dedication to thoughtful, community-focused improvements.”

How the Eagle Street Gateway is funded

In 2022, a $900,000 federal grant was requested in support of the Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway and Accessibility Improvements as proposed in the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan. As proposed by the Riverwalk Commission, the Eagle Street Gateway will enhance the north bank of the DuPage River between the Eagle Street Bridge and the overlook.

According to the funding request to the Appropriations Committee by Congressman Bill Foster of the 11th District, “The funding will be for new Eagle Street Gateway to correct major circulation deficiencies, and barriers for people with mobility challenges, while becoming a dramatic new Riverwalk attraction that retains its iconic sculpture, exemplifying the master planned connectivity, capacity, hospitality, economic development, and appearance objectives.”

The City of Naperville will pay for the difference between the federal grant and the $3,516,001.27 awarded recently to Baumgartner Construction of Naperville, according to Bill Novack, Director of Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED), who also serves on the Riverwalk Commission.

Be prepared to walk another way from the Eagle Street Bridge at Jackson Avenue

During the Riverwalk Planning and Development meeting Tues., March 4, 2025, Commissioners were informed fencing would be going up on March 6, to cordon off the area where construction will begin next week.

According to John Baumgartner, the project is expected to take 180 days.

The fencing also eliminates seven parking spaces that have been marked off for staging equipment.

Included in the contract is for Baumgartner to clean up, repair all surface deteriorations and repaint the iconic Landforms sculpture.

Just after noon on March 6, 2025, a crew arrived to put up fencing that will restrict pedestrians from entering the Riverwalk near the Eagle Street Gateway construction area that runs toward the overlook. By 3PM, all fencing was in place.

The gateway project is part of the City’s Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan. The plan includes various capital projects along the winding path such as the recently planted Prairie Nature Garden enhancement designed by the Naperville Park District and funded by the Riverwalk Foundation. Other projects include the extension of the Riverwalk from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue. Find renderings of the plan on the City’s website, Naperville.il.us under “Riverwalk Master Plan 2031.”

Always be mindful that as plans are designed and funding is approved for development of new Riverwalk projects, additional funding (from taxpayers and/or private donations) also must be considered and secured for annual care, long-term maintenance and public safety of Naperville’s natural treasure.

And from now until this fall, when entering the Riverwalk from Eagle Street, use the entrance south of the bridge at the Farmer’s Plaza.

