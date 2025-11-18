Nutrition Knowledge – The Meat of the Matter

Meat supports a healthy diet because of the protein it provides, as well as a range of nutrients. Animal proteins provide all of the essential amino acids, is a great source of B vitamins, especially B12, and also an excellent source of iron, zinc and potassium. There are many types of meat, so let’s talk about two great sources.

Some of the fat on meat can be good for us in an overall balanced diet, especially if it is from an excellent source such as pasture-raised or grass-fed, where the nutrient content in the fat is cleaner, so we shouldn’t shy away from some fat content in our meat.

Dark meat poultry is not only considered a healthy option, but it also provides a more concentrated source of nutrients, and is generally juicier and more flavorful than the white cuts. Whenever possible we can try to get free-range, pastured poultry, which generally produces a higher nutrient content because the birds are allowed to forage, which provides a wider range of food sources for their diet.

Grass-fed beef, as well as venison and bison, are excellent sources of nutrients, including higher Omega-3 content because of the pasture grazing. Red meats are important in a healthy, balanced diet, and can be included along with our other protein choices to give us a vast range of options and nutrients.

We often hear that it is healthiest to eat “nose to tail,” however, organ meats are not well-loved by many. When properly sourced and prepared, organ meats are an excellent source of nutrients and also help us maintain a robust nutrient profile. If we really don’t like consuming those organ meats, sourcing a healthy supplement from grass-fed animals is a positive addition to our diet, and rounds out all of the essential nutrients and amino acids that we need.

We can help meet our nutrient needs with meat!