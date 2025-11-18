Local High Schoolers Lead Unique Holiday Concert: ‘Amid the Winter’s Snow’

Get ready to experience the holiday season through the eyes and talents of the area’s most accomplished young musicians. Pianist and Director Alexander J. Amato, alongside eleven talented musicians, proudly presents “Amid the Winter’s Snow,” a unique, youth-led holiday concert event at 4PM Sun., Dec. 7, at Naperville Covenant Church, located at 1150 Hobson Road.

Amid the Winter’s Snow is a one-of-a-kind concert event entirely conceived of, directed by, and performed by high-school-aged student musicians from seven schools across five communities. This program features eleven highly talented 8th-12th grade artists showcasing an expansive repertoire spanning over three centuries. The performance weaves together solo piano by Amato alongside voice, percussion, strings, brass, and electric guitar; blending solemn traditional carols with joyful contemporary hits for a rich, contrasting, and unforgettable musical journey.

Conceived and presented by Director and Pianist Amato, and featuring a diverse cast of eleven highly accomplished 8th-12th grade student musicians from Naperville and surrounding communities, the concert is a showcase the extraordinary musical talent thriving in local youth, aiming to bring the spirit, light and warmth of holiday music to the community. Amid the Winter’s Snow is the area’s only major holiday concert completely produced by and highlighting high-school-aged performers.