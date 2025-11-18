Lizzy’s Fund: The Power of Touch

Lizzy’s Fund provides therapy dog and hospice visits at nursing homes, schools, specialty events, special needs work, and sometimes even private homes via its “Seniors for Seniors” program. Definitely reflecting the fact that senior dogs have a lot to add to enrich the people’s lives, our worthy senior canines provide solace and comfort to many. They also enrich and educate the public on the just how much senior dogs, who have gone through rigorous therapy dog training, have to offer in the golden years.

In order for our senior dogs to become certified therapy dogs with a national therapy dog organization of over 17,000 members, they go through at least four sessions of observation and testing. This consists of temperament testing, and observations in medical facilities to prove that they are of the right demeanor and personality to do the hard work that therapy dogs do. To date, Lizzy’s handler/dog teams have provided thousands of visits.

Almost every visit that one of our senior dogs provide involves touch. Touch is such a simple word, but its meaning conveys so much. It could be a simple pat or stroke, but it could also be a loving caress by someone who has not had much tender contact for a while. The unassuming gesture provokes a tender response to both parties whether the human is old or young.

Senior dogs, usually always patient, will wait as long as necessary for the provider of this affection to feel content. Senior dogs are also very tolerant when a well-meaning special needs friend is a little more heavy handed with their affection.

Senior dogs instinctively know just how much or how little affection is needed to comfort the sick, the lonely, or the distressed. Sometimes, simply the dog’s presence provides solace to a wounded soul or provides a fear free environment to a child who is afraid of a dog. At times, a senior dog will patiently sit and wait for any contact from a human, and once that contact is initiated, the dog uncomplainingly waits for as long as it takes the human to feel love and solace.

In summary, senior dogs make excellent therapy dogs. Their patient and tolerant demeanor is what makes them wonderful candidates for those people that need love and comfort the most.