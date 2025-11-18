Join the Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance: Antibiotic Awareness Week Is November 18–24

DuPage County Report

In recognition of U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week (USAAW), November 18–24, the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advising individuals, families and healthcare providers to use antibiotics responsibly. The goal is to reduce antibiotic resistance, prevent the spread of superbugs and protect people from unnecessary side effects.

This year’s theme, “Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance Takes All of Us,” highlights the importance of a One Health approach—recognizing that the health of people, animals, plants, and the environment are all connected in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

During USAAW and all year long, CDC and partners promote Be Antibiotics Aware to help people learn how to use antibiotics safely and avoid unnecessary risks.

DCHD and CDC encourage everyone to…

Know the facts about antibiotics:

Antibiotics can save lives when a patient needs them.

Antibiotics do NOT treat viruses, like those that cause colds, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or COVID-19.

Antibiotics are only needed for treating certain infections caused by bacteria such as strep throat, whooping cough (pertussis), and urinary tract infection (UTI).

When antibiotics aren’t needed, they won’t help you, and the side effects could still cause harm and lead to resistance.

Talk to your healthcare provider:

Ask whether antibiotics are the right treatment for your illness.

If not needed, ask about the best way to feel better while your body fights off the virus.

If prescribed, take antibiotics exactly as directed.

Stay healthy and protect others by:

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Staying home when sick.

Seeking medical care if symptoms worsen.

Getting recommended vaccines, including flu and COVID-19.

Antibiotics aren’t always the answer. Everyone has a role to play in improving antibiotic use. By using antibiotics wisely, we protect our health today, help fight drug resistance and preserve these life-saving tools for future generations.

To learn more and access educational resources, visit www.cdc.gov/antibiotic-use/.