Charles Edward Heydon: Naperville Grocer, Mason and School Board Member

Charles Edward Heydon was born March 21, 1862, in Middleton Cheney, South Northamptonshire, England, the son and one of six children of William Heydon and Elizabeth Barton.

After attending the common schools in Middleton, he went to London and learned the trade of baker. On April 20, 1882, Charles came to America and first stayed in New York, then traveled to South Dakota for a few years.

While in South Dakota he conducted a grocery store, then a restaurant, a cattle business, a draying and express business, and finally a hotel.

In February 1888 he came to Naperville and purchased the Nadelhoffer bakery. Six years later he built his bakery and grocery store at 23 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Charles married Emma Wise May 3, 1888, in Naperville. They were the parents of seven children: Adra; Archibald Harry; Selina Elizabeth; Charles Ernest; Homer Herman; Vera Hazel, who married Paul W. Boyer; and Emma Wise, who married Virgil Bernard Geers.

He erected the distinctive cement block house, which he named “Middleton House” after his home in England. The block house still sits on the northeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and Eagle Street.

Charles had stained glass windows installed in the home showing his Masonic ties. Charles also became a naturalized citizen on March 17, 1890. He owned and operated a grocery store and bakery in Naperville.

Charles served on the Naperville School Board from 1906 to 1912, and on the Naperville City Board of Health in 1917. He was a member of the Congregational Church, the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Modern Woodmen of America.

He was raised a Master Mason August 1, 1895, and exalted a Royal Arch Mason May 28, 1903. Charles was also a charter member of the Naperville Masonic Temple Association, a member of Aurora Commandery No. 22, Knights Templar of Aurora, and a member of the Medinah Shrine.

Charles Edward Heydon died May 19, 1932, in the St. Charles Hospital, Aurora, Kane County, Illinois. The funeral was conducted at his residence with the Rev. Earl F. Collins of the Congregational Church officiating. The funeral was escorted to the cemetery by Aurora Commandery No. 22 Knights Templars and the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65 performed the simple Masonic funeral ceremony at the grave in the Naperville Cemetery.