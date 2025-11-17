46.9 F
Home Deemed Uninhatable on Kaiser Court in Early Morning Deck Fire

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

At 1:09AM on Monday, Nov. 17, Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call reporting a fire on the back deck of a home located in the 700 block of Kaiser Court.

The caller confirmed that everyone had safely evacuated and that one of the homeowners was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. A general alarm response was dispatched, consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel.

The first fire unit arrived at 1:16AM and encountered a fire on the back deck extending into the attic. Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to the rear of the home to contain and extinguish the deck fire, while additional crews went to the attic to check for and stop any fire extension.

The fire was brought under control and declared extinguished at 1:35AM. Fire personnel remained on the scene for approximately 20 additional minutes to check for any remaining hot spots.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents, pets or firefighters. However, the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Department has declared the building uninhabitable. Damage is estimated at over $50,000. The fire displaced two adults and two children. The cause of the blaze was determined to be the improper disposal of charcoal coals.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Naperville Police Department and Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Department.

Report submitted by Daniel Smith, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department.

City of Naperville
City of Naperville
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
