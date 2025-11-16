Naperville Noon Lions Welcome Non-Runners and Volunteers to Turkey Trot

Above / Strutters in turkey costumes always are welcome to participate in the Naperville Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving Day. And while the Noon Lions Club motto is “Run Fast, EAT LATER, No Penalty!”, members welcome all ages and all spaces to join the early-morning event stuffed full of community spirit. (PN File Photo)

Naperville Noon Lions Club Report

The Naperville Noon Lions 28th annual 5K Run/Walk will take place on Thanksgiving Day at 8AM Thurs., Nov. 27, stepping off along Hillside Road at Naperville Central High School.

“While we’re always amazed at the fast runners who whizz around the course, one third of the field just walks the course,” noted Lion Glenn Behnke, Naperville Turkey Trot Coordinator. “So… If you’re not a runner, come and walk the course with your friends. Walk or run. It’s all fun, great exercise and supports Naperville charities.”

Advance registration is available at napervilleturkeytrot.com. From now until Nov. 22, the adult cost is $40+fee. Ages 10-14 are $30. Ages 9 and under are $25. From Nov. 23 through Thanksgiving, registration is $45+fee.

Runners/walkers also can register the morning of the event as long as the 2025 Turkey Trot shirts are available. On Thanksgiving Day, registration also is $45. All registered runners/walkers/participants receive a long-sleeved commemorative shirt. In 2024, registration was stopped when the shirts ran out, organizers said.

The fun does not end when participants complete the 5K, organizers add. Belgio’s Catering is generously serving a free breakfast in the Naperville Central High School cafeteria.

Many volunteers also are needed to help the Turkey Trot run smoothly. Volunteer sign-up can be accessed at napervilleturkeytrot.com.

Lions Find New Ways to Help in Our Communities

Lions International President A.P. Singh said “We serve” is more than just a motto. Singh notes service is a way of life for Lions.

“In addition to all the great local causes we support, we are known for our commitment to global causes such as hunger, vision, the environment, and newer initiatives like mental health and well-being,” Singh said.

Locally, members of the Naperville Noon Lions have partnered with the school nurses in Naperville School District 203 for more than 30 years.

For instance, the Lions have provided vision and screenings and donated equipment for students with disabilities. In addition, the Noon Lions also have contributed to addressing student needs for children with diabetes.

“This year, we asked the nurses how we could help students with mental health concerns,” reported Lion Ellen Wolff. “The nurses said many of the students who are seen in the health offices have anxiety and this can directly impact their health and ability to learn. The Noon Lions asked what we could do to help. Nurses suggested that providing coloring materials to the health offices could help calm students and reduce their anxiety.”

Wolff continued, “So, our Lions Club provided age-appropriate coloring books, crayons, colored pencils and fidget toys to be kept in each of 22 school health offices in the District 203’s Early Childhood through high school buildings. We contributed 58 coloring books, 17 boxes of crayons, 44 boxes of colored pencils on October 8.”

The Naperville Noon Lions will seek feedback to assess the success of this donation and to seek additional ways to assist students with mental health concerns.

Lions Welcome Visitors to Luncheon Meetings

Naperville Noon Lions Club warmly invites visitors to luncheon meetings. Club members and guest meet on the first four Tuesdays of each month at noon for a luncheon meeting at Pomegranate Restaurant, 55 S Commons Drive in Aurora.

“We always welcome guests to join us for lunch and learn more about opportunities to help,” said Tom Garvey, Naperville Noon Lions Membership/Dues Chair. “Join us to find out how you can put your skills to work in your community and meet interesting new people along the way.”