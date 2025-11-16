NaperLights Returns to Downtown Naperville

Above / The 2025 Sunrise Rotary light display reflects as it begins to brighten every day at dusk, returning at dark as a “Winter Wonderland on Water Street” through the end of holiday season. (PN Photo, Nov. 16, 2025)

Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise Report

Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights holiday display will make the season bright along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk. Photo opportunities abound, from the Giant Teddy Bear and the dazzling red Santa Throne to the amazing rainbow arch over Foyo Plaza.

Visitors can access the display from the Webster Street covered bridge, Main Street and Webster Street. Strollers can enjoy the outdoors with public parking available in the Water Street and Municipal Center parking decks. Lights on Water Street trees and the Foyo Plaza will be synced to music from 4-10PM with an enhanced sound system which will project music across the DuPage River, making a drive-through experience for those wishing to stay in their cars as they enjoy Downtown.

The light display, a gift to the community from the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, features over 250,000 lights and a growing collection of giant lighted holiday figures including skating polar bears, penguins sliding on an igloo, skaters, snow men, carolers, gifts, baubles, and singing trees. The Plaza Fountain will be enhanced with dancing skaters, and visitors just might spy Santa and his reindeer flying through downtown.

New this year is the 16-foot Twinkly Pro tree with animated colored lights, set in the center of Jaycees Park, perfect for family photos.

NaperLights will be illuminated from Thanksgiving weekend through the holiday season. While they last, the popular holographic viewing glasses will be available for kids from Rotary volunteers on weekends. Free-will donations to support Naperville Sunrise Rotary local and international charitable projects are welcomed.

That Jolly Old Elf returns

Santa will make special weekend appearances to hear wishes weather permitting from 5:30PM to 8:30PM on December 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21.

From 4PM to 7PM on Sun., Dec. 7, Santa will hold court at NaperLights as part of the Water Street Free Family Holiday Stroll with his trusty elf handing out those popular holographic glasses. A Glitter Tattoo Artist, Strolling Holiday Trivia Master and Balloon Twister will add to the fun and there will be free cookies and cocoa for kiddos while supplies last.

All NaperLights sponsors are appreciated!

“Water Street is delighted to be partnering with the Sunrise Rotary Club again to continue this popular family tradition. We were the first sponsors of the event years ago, so hosting this on Water Street, where visitors can enjoy it every night through the holidays is awesome,” noted Nick Ryan, Executive Chairman of Marquette Companies. “The Free Family Holiday Stroll is our way of thanking the community for celebrating on Water Street along with the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise.”

NaperLights is sponsored in part by a grant from the City of Naperville SECA Fund. Marquette Companies, Ryan Hill Group and Busey Bank are lead sponsors along with Naperville Bank & Trust and Gerald Cares.

For more information about Naper Lights 2025, visit www.naperlights.com.

For more information regarding Water Street holiday plans, visit www.waterstreetnaperville.com.

For more information about all things happening throughout the City’s Grand Illumination in the Central Business District, including where to purchase Downtown Naperville gift certificates, visit www.napervilledowntown.com.