Sharing and Caring – Simple Ways To Show You Care

November is upon us now. Soon the Black Friday deals will start to be advertised. Many of us get excited when something we want or need is available at a very good price during Black Friday deals. November is also the month for Thanksgiving. This is a time for us to reflect on all the blessings we have and give thanks for them. Many of our ancestors went through hardships to give us the freedom and opportunities that we now have.

Let’s use our feelings of Thanksgiving to bestow blessings upon others. Here are a few ideas and little ways that we can show others that we care:

Watch for Black Friday deals on things like sheets, blankets, towels, pots and pan sets, dish sets, and coats. When you see a deal, think about things that people coming out of or living in shelters might need. You can order these items and then donate it and even ship it directly to one of the local charities that works with the needy. Some organizations that PN has highlighted in the past include Sharing Connection in Downers Grove and the Chicago Furniture Bank. Hesed House in Aurora runs a homeless shelter that can always use new towels, sheets, socks, underwear or personal size toiletries. As always, check their needs list online for sizes needed. Kohl’s gives out Kohl’s cash as a reward for buying merchandise during certain sales promotions. Think about using your Kohl’s cash or Kohl’s rewards to buy socks and underwear or sheets and towels for a local charity or homeless shelter. These organizations can also use gift cards to Target, Walmart and Jewel to give out to their clients as part of their Christmas programs. So when you buy a gift card for someone in your own family, won’t you consider purchasing an extra gift card or two for someone in need? Some churches also run an event in December called Undie Sunday. They ask their congregation to bring packages of new underwear or socks and hang them on the Christmas trees at their churches to be donated to people in need. Some clothing items just cannot be donated used and therefore, must be purchased new. Consider hosting a Soup and Salad night at your house. Invite your friends or relatives to bring two cups of their favorite ingredient to put in a salad while you provide the greens. Prepare or heat up one or two soups to serve with the salad. A loaf of fresh bread or some hot rolls will complete the simple meal. Ask everyone to write a check for the amount that they would’ve spent if you had all gone out to eat dinner at a restaurant. Then decide which charity or homeless shelter you want to donate the money to. Collect all the checks that night, put them in an envelope, stamp it and stick it in the mail the next day. You and your friends have a wonderful night together without much prep work while the charity receives an unexpected boost in their revenues at a time of year where the need is greatest.

“If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” – W. Clement Moore (philanthropist, IL)