Little Friends President & CEO Mike Briggs Named Chicago Titan 100 for Third Year and Hall of Fame Inductee

Little Friends Report

Mike Briggs, President and CEO of Little Friends, Inc., has been recognized as a Chicago Titan 100 for the third consecutive year—and this year, he has also been inducted into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame.

This honor celebrates visionary leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership and impact in their communities. Mike’s dedication to empowering individuals with autism, emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities—and supporting their families—through programs that foster independence and confidence is at the heart of this achievement.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Chicago Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce Mike Briggs, President & CEO, Little Friends, Inc. as a 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Honoree.

The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Mike Briggs Brief Business Bio

Mike Briggs has been serving as the President and CEO of Little Friends since 2017. Before this, he had a long-standing career as a manufacturing executive. Under his leadership, the agency has experienced growth in many areas. Mike oversaw the relocation of two long-time properties, which led to the creation of the agency’s 14-acre campus in Warrenville, Illinois. This campus serves 800 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, along with their families every year. Little Friends programs and services have expanded under Mike’s leadership, with a staff of over 350 and maintaining a diverse funding portfolio totaling more than $23 million.

“It is an incredible honor to be inducted into the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This recognition reflects not only my work but the unwavering dedication of the entire Little Friends team. Every day, we strive to empower individuals impacted by autism, emotional, intellectual, and physical disabilities—and support their families—through programs that foster independence and build confidence. Our commitment is to create opportunities that transform lives, and this honor reinforces the importance of that mission. I am deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and excited to continue driving meaningful impact in the years ahead,” said Mike Briggs, President & CEO of Little Friends, Inc.

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago’s business community.

2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards presentation is February 19, 2026

Mike Briggs will be honored at the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli. “We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.