Little Friends: A Time To Give Thanks

As we approach what admittedly is my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, I’m reminded of the importance to take a moment to thank those who help our organization and others to provide the services that we do. Especially in these interesting times, the need to rely upon outside contributions for new and needed programming is so greatly appreciated.

On behalf of Little Friends and the other agencies who serve people who need extra help for whatever reason, thank you for your generous support! It is probably safe to assume that while we try to express proper gratitude, we can never say “thank you” enough to those who support our businesses!

At Little Friends, we are using this generous support to help others in several ways. One of the most obvious ones deals with the government shutdown and the discontinuation of support to pay for food for those we serve starting November 1. The people we serve must be fed, and starting in November until the shutdown ends, we will be using funding from other sources to make sure our people served don’t go hungry.

Another initiative where donations directly fund our work pertain to our efforts to help people secure and maintain sustainable employment. Tied directly to our objective of helping individuals become more independent, the importance of having a job with a good income can’t be overstated.

Over the past several years we have expanded our services to provide opportunities that are aligned with the abilities of those we serve including the adoption of Ken’s Krew, the program started over 20 years ago in Philadelphia that helps people train for and secure employment in Customer Service positions primarily in Home Depot’s. Ironically this past month the organization was involved with the hiring of its 1,000th employee in this capacity.

What is interesting is that while our support services are sorely needed in the space we serve, government funding is lacking to the point that only about 60% of our costs are covered by the agencies involved with these employment initiatives. I can assure you we are not running with a bloated payroll in this or other areas, but know the importance of helping people secure employment and how it relates to self-confidence and the ability to be independent. Your donations are going to help with this important programming as well.

So, as we approach the time of year when we all have the opportunity to give thanks for what we have in our lives, on behalf of all of the groups whose purpose is to help others who need additional support, I’d like to take a moment to thank you for your generous support and willingness to share and help others. Organizations like Little Friends and others rely upon your support and can do our work because of what you provide. Thank you!

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and holiday season!

EDITOR’S ADDITIONS / Two annual events benefit individuals served by Little Friends include the Giving Tree, now in progress, and the 49th Annual Little Friends Benefit Auction on March 7…Plus, there’s more at www.littlefriendsinc.org/adults/events.

GIVING TREE / Make a difference in the life of someone served by Little Friends and participate in their annual Giving Tree program! View this year’s wish lists and donate to an individual in need this holiday season before Dec. 5, 2025.

ANNUAL LITTLE FRIENDS BENEFIT AUCTION / Attending the Little Friends Benefit Auction on March 7 is a unique opportunity to connect with the community and show support for an important cause: helping those with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities lead fulfilling lives.

CLICK HERE for more information and/or to purchase tickets as well as find information about sponsorships and table hosting.

Perhaps purchase tickets to the Little Friends Benefit Auction as a special holiday gift. Thank you!