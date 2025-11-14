City of Naperville Announces New Director of Public Works

The Naperville Department of Public Works is located along Fort Hill Drive at Jefferson Avenue. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville is pleased to announce that Daniel Randolph has been hired as Naperville’s next Director of Public Works. Randolph was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates following a rigorous interview process.

Randolph has over 20 years of civil engineering and public works management experience, most recently as the Assistant Director of Engineering and Public Works for the Village of Schaumburg, Illinois. There, he helped develop the department’s strategic plan and oversaw a $45 million operating budget. He managed several large-scale capital improvement projects, including the design, demolition and construction of Schaumburg Village Hall. Under his leadership, Schaumburg public works earned the 2022 American Public Works Association’s (APWA) awards for asset management and excellence in snow and ice control.

“We are excited to welcome Dan as our new Public Works Director,” said Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger. “With more than 20 years of experience in public works and engineering, Dan brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a strong commitment to public service. We look forward to his contributions as he steps into this important role.”

Brief Bio of Daniel Randolph

Randolph started his career as a Geotechnical Engineer for an engineering firm before entering the public sector in 2004. He served as Civil Engineer II for the Village of Niles and Assistant Engineer for the Village of Mount Prospect. In those positions, he was involved with various streetscape, street resurfacing, and sewer and water main improvement initiatives. Additionally, Randolph has served on the APWA Asset Management Committee since 2021 and is the group’s 2025-2026 chair.

He has a Master of Public Administration, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois.

“I am honored to join the City of Naperville as its new Director of Public Works,” Randolph said. “Naperville and this department have an outstanding reputation for customer service, and I’m excited to work alongside the talented team of leadership and front-line workers. Together, we’ll continue to enhance the quality of life for the city.”

Randolph’s first day with the City is Dec. 1.

