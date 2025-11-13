Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: November 14-16, 2025

Explore the best activities happening in Naperville this weekend, from savoring fall treats and enjoying family-friendly events to attending fundraisers and much more.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats is open!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM-5PM at Serendipity Resale Shop – 461 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL 60504

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Volunteers are welcome to apply for afternoon spots, Tuesday through Saturday. What’s more, the retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear this time of year), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway Dedication

3:30PM — Eagle Street at Jackson Avenue along the Riverwalk

The Eagle Street Gateway project is prepared for its dedication, now set for 3:30PM Fri., Nov. 14, along the Riverwalk at Jackson Avenue. Hosted by the City of Naperville, Naperville Park District and Riverwalk Commission, the public is invited to the dedication, a time to experience the new access will not only correct circulation shortcomings, it will present a spacious new area to connect river and street-level paths with ornamental landscaping, stone accents and other signature Riverwalk amenities.

Casino Royale Hosted by Scouting America

6:30 to 10PM at Hotel Arista – 2139 City Gate Lane Naperville, IL 60563

Hosted by Scouting America Three Fires Council, this event promises an unforgettable evening with casino games, gourmet food, drinks, raffles, and live entertainment. Dress to impress, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with friends, and know that every chip played supports local Scouting programs that nurture leadership, character and outdoor adventure in our youth. Can’t attend in person? Participate in the online Silent Auction featuring luxurious getaways, fine dining, and unique treasures—open to everyone. Learn more at www.threefirescouncil.org/CasinoRoyale.

American Legion Costume Party With Heroes

7 to 10PM at Judd Kendall VFW – 908 Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled night while supporting a wonderful cause. Dress up your kids (and yourself!) in your favorite costumes and enjoy an evening of laughter, games and community spirit. All proceeds benefit DuPage County Toys for Tots—helping bring joy to children this holiday season. Don’t miss the chance to make memories, meet some heroes, and support a great cause. Entry Fee: $15 and $10 for kids (includes food & activities).

Saturday

Paint and Sip at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Self-Employment in the Arts (SEA) Conference

Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Larrance Academic Center

North Central College will host the Self-Employment in the Arts (SEA) Conference for the first time in-person after several years of virtual and off-site programming. The conference will take place November 15–16 at the Larrance Academic Center, 309 E. School Street, in Naperville. Registration closes Nov. 14, 2025, and is open for students, educators, and creatives across all disciplines at SelfEmploymentInTheArts.com. The full schedule and session details are also available online.

NCC Faculty Recital Series – Piano Trio

7:30PM Saturday, November 15 at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central College Department of Music presents a faculty and guest chamber recital featuring Eric Gratz, violin, and Susan Chou, piano, joined by guest cellist Yeon Ji Yun, faculty member at Purdue University. The program includes piano trios by Joseph Haydn, Johannes Brahms, and William Bolcom, offering an evening of engaging collaboration among three distinguished performers. Tickets are $7 and available at www.northcentralcollege.edu.

Naperville Responds Cheers For Veterans

6 to 11PM November 15 at Bobak’s Signature Events – 6440 Double Eagle Drive

Woodridge, IL 60517

Join Naperville Responds for the 15th Annual Cheers For Veterans Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 6 to 11PM at Bobak’s Signature Events.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 7PM, followed by dinner served at 7:30PM. Enjoy fine food, an open bar, a live auction, Raise the Paddle, and an inspiring keynote address by Dr. Richard Lee, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Help us honor and give thanks to our Veterans at this special event. Register at CheersForVets.givesmart.com.

KidsMatter 2025 EMPOWER Gala – Dream. Believe. Become.

6-11PM November 15 at Embassy Suites Naperville – 1823 Abriter Court Naperville, IL 60563

Join KidsMatter for an evening to empower young lives with hope, purpose and endless possibilities. This fun-filled and important evening will celebrate the powerful impact of empowering kids to realize their purpose, know their value, and discover their pathway. More info at e.givesmart.com/events/KsA.

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Looking forward to Thanksgiving morning and December… The pub will be open Thanksgiving morning to cheer on participants in the Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot. Also, save the date, Sun., Dec. 7. From 11AM to 2PM Santa and the Leprechaun will be visiting Quigley’s, available for family photos. BYO camera!

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice! And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Dinner?

Did you know? Angeli’s is open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27 from 1-8PM.

Angeli’s again will serve a wonderful Turkey spread with all the trimmings, as well as their very popular regular southern Italian menu. Call now to make your Thanksgiving Day reservation at (630) 420-1370. Since 1996, Angeli’s has been located at 1478 East Chicago Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540.

Thanks to everyone who helps keep this community safe.