North Central College Is Set to Host Self-Employment in the Arts Conference

National event empowers emerging creatives to build entrepreneurial careers during conference held at Larrance Academic Center at 309 E. School Street on the campus of North Central College. (PN File Photo)

North Central College will host the Self-Employment in the Arts (SEA) Conference for the first time in-person after several years of virtual and off-site programming. The conference will take place November 15–16 at the Larrance Academic Center, 309 E. School Street, in Naperville.

Registration closes November 14, 2025

Registration is open now for students, educators, and creatives across all disciplines at SelfEmploymentInTheArts.com. Registration closes at 5PM Fri., Nov. 14. The full schedule and session details are also available online.

This year’s event, centered on the organization’s ongoing Art & Business focus, brings together more than 30 creative professionals, industry leaders, and educators who will lead two days of sessions, discussions, and hands-on workshops designed to help artists develop the entrepreneurial mindset and skills needed to succeed in today’s creative economy.

“I’m very excited to bring this community back together and to introduce new people to the energy and collaboration that make the SEA Conference so special,” said Amy Rogers, SEA director and staff member at North Central. “Many of our presenters have been part of this event for years, and they bring not only deep expertise in their artistic and business fields but also a genuine passion for mentoring emerging creatives. SEA creates space for those worlds to come together and helps students see how artistic passion and business savvy can work hand in hand.”

The SEA Conference provides resources and connections to help emerging creatives gain the business knowledge and confidence required to establish and sustain careers as independent artists, musicians, performers, and media professionals. This year’s gathering marks the conference’s first in-person event in several years and its first time being hosted at North Central College. The last SEA Conference was held virtually in 2021, followed by a collaborative event in 2022.

Conference Highlights

The two-day event will feature more than 25 interactive sessions, table-talk discussions, and networking opportunities led by experienced artists and entrepreneurs from across the country. The program encourages direct engagement between attendees and speakers, following the theme of “for artists, by artists,” and spans topics including visual arts, music, performing arts, digital media, and creative business strategy.

Keynote Speaker: Mike Veny, professional drummer, author, and mental-health advocate, will open the conference on Saturday, November 15, at 10 a.m. in Heininger Auditorium.

Mike Veny, professional drummer, author, and mental-health advocate, will open the conference on Saturday, November 15, at 10 a.m. in Heininger Auditorium. Sessions & Panels: Topics include From Passion to Profit: Launching Your Creative Business, Making Art, Making Money: A Conversation on Pricing, The Independent Path: Making Freelance Work Work for You, and AI & the Arts.

Networking & Mentorship: Attendees can participate in discipline-specific lunches, one-on-one speaker chats, and collaborative workshops such as Creative Immersive Design, Quick Draw Production Challenge, and Behind the Scenes: Submitting Your Work to Shows.

Presenters: More than 30 professionals, including musicians, visual artists, performers, filmmakers, and arts advocates, are donating their time to share insight from their own creative journeys.

Event Details

Dates: Saturday–Sunday, November 15–16, 2025

Saturday–Sunday, November 15–16, 2025 Location: Larrance Academic Center, North Central College, 309 E. School Street, Naperville, Ill.

Larrance Academic Center, North Central College, 309 E. School Street, Naperville, Ill. Audience: Open to students, educators, and emerging or established creatives across all disciplines

Open to students, educators, and emerging or established creatives across all disciplines Registration and full schedule: com

Brief about Self-Employment in the Arts (SEA) Program

Founded over two decades ago, SEA empowers creative professionals to explore self-employment through practical skill-building and community connections. The organization offers conferences, workshops, and online resources designed to support artists in achieving both creative and financial success.

North Central College since 1861

Founded in 1861, North Central College is a nationally ranked comprehensive college of the liberal arts and sciences in Naperville, Illinois. The College’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship integrates experiential learning, innovation, and leadership development across its undergraduate and graduate programs.