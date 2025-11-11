2025 Community Christmas Luncheon is set for Dec. 24 at Chicago Marriott

Above / The Naperville YMCA and Naperville Park District again will co-host the Community Christmas Luncheon. Seniors and families in need are invited to celebrate the holidays at this free event to be held at Chicago Marriott Naperville, located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd., just off Diehl Road.

The luncheon again will be held at the Chicago Marriott Naperville, located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd.

For more than 40 years, this initiative has united community members in celebrating the holidays with a festive, complimentary meal, made possible by the generous donations from community members. Individuals interested in donating funds to support the luncheon can make a donation on the Naperville Park District website at www.napervilleparks.org/donate.

Reserve seats by December 8, 2025

Seniors and families interested in attending must make a reservation by Mon., Dec. 8, by contacting Myles Cochran via email at mcochran@ymcachicago.org or by phone at (630) 904-9595. Please provide your name, phone number, guests’ names, and total number of attendees in your group.

