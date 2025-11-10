WDSRA: Nothing But Net!

Walk into the WDSRA athletics office this time of year and you’ll see a sea of red and white — jerseys and shorts stacked high and wide. It’s basketball season. While our athletics team manages a wide range of sports throughout the year, basketball is by far the biggest.

Special Olympics basketball runs from October through February, and this season is shaping up to be one of the largest yet. WDSRA has 10 teams, more than 100 athletes, and about 25 dedicated coaches. Five of those teams practice in Naperville, home to many of the athletes and volunteers.

The adult program (ages 16+) is one of the most robust in the area — a true reflection of the community’s passion for the game. Many of our athletes return year after year, eager to reconnect with teammates, build new skills, and share the excitement of competition.

The same holds true for the coaching staff. Some have been with WDSRA for more than 15 years, drawn back each season by the joy of watching participants grow in skill and confidence. They love what they do — build relationships and share their love of the sport.

These teams represent a wonderful mix of players — some who love being part of the sport for the camaraderie and fun, and others who let their competitive nature shine on the court. (And yes, some of the coaches are just as competitive as their players!) Each week they’ll build skills, confidence, and friendships through spirited competition. And if past seasons are any indication, several of our teams will likely advance to the State Tournament in March —l et’s hope that trend continues!

For younger players, WDSRA’s Junior Wildcats Basketball program — serving budding young athletes ages 8–15 — offers exciting opportunities to learn the game and get a taste for friendly competition. Their season runs from October through January, with 14 athletes currently on the roster. They’ll play seven regular season games, four of which will be hosted locally at Shoot 360 in Naperville.

Practicing at Shoot 360 is a new and exciting opportunity for this group, made possible through a grant from the Ronald L. McDaniel Foundation. The high-tech training environment, typically used by competitive travel teams, gives our young athletes access to state-of-the-art tools for developing their shooting, passing and ball-handling skills — all while having fun and staying active.

Beyond the game itself, the impact extends throughout Naperville. Each practice and game brings families, volunteers and fans together — creating a sense of inclusion, pride and community spirit. The support these athletes receive both on and off the court highlights what makes Naperville such a special place to live: people coming together to celebrate ability, effort and teamwork.

When the final buzzer sounds at season’s end, it’s not just about wins or losses. It’s about the confidence built, the friendships formed, and the community strengthened — one basket at a time.