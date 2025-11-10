Photo Gallery: Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert ‘With Honor’ 11/9/2025

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its annual Fall Concert “With Honor” at Wentz Concert Hall on Sunday, November 9. The Band paid special tribute to the Naperville Honor Guard by playing “Honor Guard March” while members sitting in the balcony stood for all Veterans. The performance also included many patriotic tunes – ending the concert with the Armed Forces Salute.

To commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Mon., Nov. 10, 2025, Veteran members of the Naperville Honor Guard gathered near Veterans Plaza along the Riverwalk to perform a firing party, rendering honors to all service men and women.

Hosted by the American Legion and Judd Kendall VFW, the Veterans Day observance begins at 11AM Tues., Nov. 11, at Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk. At 10:45AM, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform before the special presentation. The Naperville Honor Guard again will render honors with a three-volley rifle salute, followed by sounding Taps.

What’s more, every evening until Wed., Nov. 12, while the 2025 Healing Field of Honor flies on Rotary Hill, the Naperville Honor Guard will present a three-volley rifle salute and sound Taps at 8PM in front of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance along the Riverwalk.

Thanks to all who serve for peace.