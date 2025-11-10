33.9 F
Photo Gallery: Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert ‘With Honor’ 11/9/2025

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its annual Fall Concert “With Honor” at Wentz Concert Hall on Sunday, November 9. The Band paid special tribute to the Naperville Honor Guard by playing “Honor Guard March” while members sitting in the balcony stood for all Veterans. The performance also included many patriotic tunes – ending the concert with the Armed Forces Salute.

Related INFO / Local Honor Guard Passes Significant Milestone

During the Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert “With Honor,” Director Emily Binder recognized Jim Oftedal for his dedicated leadership of the Naperville Honor Guard. Pictured here, Oftedal is preparing to sound “Taps” in recognition of the U.S. Marines Corps Birthday on Nov. 10, 2025. (PN Photo)

To commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Mon., Nov. 10, 2025, Veteran members of the Naperville Honor Guard gathered near Veterans Plaza along the Riverwalk to perform a firing party, rendering honors to all service men and women.

As has become tradition, members of the Naperville Honor Guard led by Commander Jim Oftedal (with bugle) stood to recognize the U.S. Marine Corps at 9AM Nov. 10, near Veterans Plaza along the Riverwalk. (PN Photo)

Hosted by the American Legion and Judd Kendall VFW, the Veterans Day observance begins at 11AM Tues., Nov. 11, at Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk. At 10:45AM, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform before the special presentation. The Naperville Honor Guard again will render honors with a three-volley rifle salute, followed by sounding Taps.

What’s more, every evening until Wed., Nov. 12, while the 2025 Healing Field of Honor flies on Rotary Hill, the Naperville Honor Guard will present a three-volley rifle salute and sound Taps at 8PM in front of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance along the Riverwalk.

After the Naperville Municipal Band Concert, members of the Naperville Honor Guard participated in a service at the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance. (PN Photo)

Thanks to all who serve for peace.

