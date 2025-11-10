Engaging Aging – Tech Group Empowers Seniors With Monthly Technology Lessons

Since its humble beginnings in 2020 with just six curious attendees, a local senior tech group has grown into a thriving community of more than 125 participants – all eager to better understand the technology shaping modern life.

Meeting once per month at two Naperville libraries (95th Street and Nichols), the free-of-charge group offers relaxed, informative sessions where seniors can learn everything from choosing the right computer to navigating international travel with their devices.

Led by instructor Mark Daniels, who joined the group in 2022, the sessions are based on topics chosen by the participants themselves. Past subjects have included managing online medical portals, downloading music to a car and understanding cloud storage. Daniels’ teaching style is hands-on and approachable, with a strong focus on learning at your own pace.

“There is no need to fear technology,” he says.

For those who can’t attend in person, Daniels emails a PDF of each presentation, ensuring no one falls behind or misses a class.

The group has not only grown in numbers, but also in confidence.

“We’re seeing people become more sophisticated with their devices,” says Daniels. “It’s about building knowledge and trust in the tools they use.”

The group’s motto says it all: If you want to know more about your technology, then you’ve come to the right place.

Designed for individuals who want – or need – to know more, the group welcomes all seniors. No registration is required; just show up, learn and stay connected with your community.

For more information, contact the Naperville Library.

Carpe Diem!