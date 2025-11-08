Focus on Safety – Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards

Everyone has their preferred way of paying for purchases. With the rise of contactless payments, card transactions have become the norm for everyday shopping, travel and online purchases. While both credit and debit cards offer convenience, credit cards provide a distinct advantage when it comes to safety and consumer protection. Understanding these differences can help you make informed decisions about which card to use.

One of the biggest advantages of using a credit card is fraud protection. Under federal law, consumers’ liability for unauthorized credit card charges is limited to a maximum of $50 if reported within 60 days. Many credit card companies offer zero liability policies, depending on how quickly fraudulent charges are reported.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), if you report your debit card lost or stolen before any unauthorized charges are made, you won’t be held responsible. However, if you report the loss within two business days after noticing the issue, you could be liable for up to $50. If reported more than two business days after the incident but within 60 days of your statement, your liability may rise to $500. If you wait more than 60 days, you could be responsible for all unauthorized charges.

Keep in mind if your debit card is compromised, the money is taken directly from your checking account. Recovering lost funds may take weeks, leaving essential money inaccessible during the investigation.

Credit card companies offer advanced protection through fraud detection systems that continuously monitor accounts for suspicious or unauthorized activity. If unusual spending patterns are detected, such as transactions made far from home or going over your limit, a hold may be placed on your account to prevent further fraud.

While financial institutions also use fraud detection systems for debit cards, credit cards often provide additional safeguards and faster resolution for unauthorized charges.

Another key benefit is credit cards act as a buffer between your bank account and potential fraud. Since each credit card transaction is essentially a short-term loan, no actual money leaves your account until you pay your statement. This extra layer of separation allows cardholders time to review charges and dispute any suspicious activity before any financial loss occurs. With a debit card, the funds are withdrawn from your account immediately.

Credit cards also offer a stronger dispute process. If a product arrives damaged, services go undelivered, or a merchant overcharges you, credit card holders can file a formal dispute with their issuer to pause payment until the issue is resolved. Debit card users often must work directly with merchants to recover their funds.

Many credit cards come with additional protections, such as extended warranties, travel insurance, purchase protection and real-time fraud alerts. While credit cards may involve fees or interest, these can be avoided by paying the full balance each month.

For more information and tips on this month's Safer Naper topic, "Shopping Smart,"

Until next month… Stay Aware and Stay Safe!