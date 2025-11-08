Ever wonder for whom the bell tolls?

Above / Illuminated at dark to observe the week before Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Moser Tower is located along the Naperville Riverwalk at 443 Aurora Avenue. (PN Photo)

A visit to the site of Moser Tower with its 72-bell carillon from now through Nov. 12 just might bring back memories of a British literature course when the great works of poet John Donne (1572-1631) were presented and studied.

For Whom the Bell Tolls

by John Donne

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend’s were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

Born in London, England, in 1572, Donne was among a group of 17th-century poets whose works are marked by “philosophical exploration, colloquial diction, ingenious conceits, irony and metrically flexible lines.” A staunch Catholic, Donne studied at both Oxford and Cambridge without ever receiving degrees from either university because he was not Protestant.

Donne’s topics of interest with unexpected displays of wit often included love, religion and morality for all humanity. For instance, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” addresses the nature of death and its connection among all human beings.

An online search supported poignant memories of studying works of John Donne as the foremost figure of many metaphysical poets. And there were contemporaries such as playwright and poet William Shakespeare and poet John Milton.

Moser Tower stands tall to toll every day

During a special remembrance at Moser Tower on Sept. 14, 2001, when ‘Big Joe’ tolled alone to bring the community together after Sept. 11, 2001, many in attendance became mindful of the nature of death and the connection between all human beings.

The 2025 Healing Field of Honor, a display of 1,500 American flags, is set between the replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and Moser Tower. Visitors are invited to live the day, learn and observe Veterans Day with gratitude to all Veterans and their families for their patriotism, love of country, and dedication to serve and sacrifice for peace. The displays will be on exhibit through November 12.

For more information or to purchase a commemorative hang tag ($40) for a flag, visit the Operation Support Our Troops America table in the Paddleboat Quarry Rental building from 9AM to 5PM daily.

Every day at 5PM and 8PM, Taps will sound, rain or dry. At 8PM the Naperville Honor Guard also will perform.

No man is an island. Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.

“Big Joe,” the carillon’s biggest bell weighs 5.8 tons, was installed on March 24, 2000, and all 72 bells were in place by April 23, 2000. —PN