Photo Gallery: Naperville Healing Field of Honor 2025

From November 7–12, the Naperville Healing Field of Honor returns to Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk, 443 Aurora Avenue. During Veteran’s Day week, Rotary Hill will be transformed into a stunning display of American Flags, honoring all military personnel as another way to express heartfelt messages of “Welcome Home!”

In addition, a replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance will be featured, showcasing the names of more than 58,000 service members who lost their lives in Vietnam from 1957 to 1975, including 11 men from Naperville. Every evening, an Honor Guard will sound “Taps” at 5PM and 8PM. What’s more, at 8PM the Honor Guard will conduct a three-volley rifle salute in memory of the fallen, signifying “duty, honor and sacrifice.”

Kindly note, this year the annual Naperville Veterans Day ceremony will begin with music at 10:45AM at the Healing Field, followed by the observance at 11AM Tues., Nov. 11.