No Pre-Trial Release for Naperville Man Accused of Drug Trafficking

The following is a joint news release from the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that Judge Anthony Coco granted the State’s motion to detain pre-trial a Naperville man accused of drug trafficking/unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ahmad Dinah, 30 (d.o.b. 5/29/1995) of the 1100 block of Iroquois, appeared at First Appearance Court this morning charged with one count of Controlled Substance Trafficking (Class X Felony), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl (Class X Felony) and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony).

On November 3, 2025, U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators intercepted a suspicious parcel at their Chicago facility addressed to the defendant coming from Anaheim, California. Following the execution of a search warrant, it is alleged that the parcel contained approximately one thousand tablets, each containing fentanyl.

On November 5, 2025, authorities conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel to Dinah during which authorities allegedly observed Dinah retrieve the parcel from his apartment complex mailroom and return to his apartment. Detectives with the Naperville Police Department, knocked on the apartment door and a short time later were allowed in the apartment where they executed a previously obtained search warrant. It is alleged that detectives found that the package containing the fentanyl tablets had been opened and the narcotics had been removed and were found on the sink in transparent, air-sealed plastic. Dinah was taken into custody at this time.

“Countless lives were saved as a result of taking this fentanyl off the streets, which far too often results in irreversible consequences.” Berlin said. “We cannot ignore the devastating toll illegal narcotics takes not only on the immediate victim and their family and friends, but also on society in the form of increased violence, destroyed communities and the additional burdens placed on our healthcare and judicial systems. The amount of fentanyl Mr. Dinah allegedly possessed is enough to kill entire cities and I commend the Naperville Police Department for their outstanding, proactive efforts not only on this case, but for their steadfast commitment to ridding our communities of those who peddle this poison. I also thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance and cooperation in this case as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Paup for his efforts in securing charges against Mr. Dinah.”

“Fentanyl has devastated families and communities across this country and we are committed to doing everything possible to keep it out of Naperville,” said Jason R. Arres, Chief of Police. “The work by our detectives, in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and other federal partners, as well as the DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office, stopped a significant amount of this deadly drug from reaching our streets. I’m incredibly proud of the proactive efforts of our officers and our continued partnerships at every level of law enforcement. Together, we will continue to hold those who traffic in this poison accountable and protect the safety and well-being of our community.”

Dinah’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 21, 2025, in front of Judge Joseph Bugos.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.