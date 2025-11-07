Movies With Tarek – 4DX: ‘Back to the Future’ – 40th Anniversary

Back to the Future, an Immersive Experience:

It has been forty years since the first Back to the Future was released in cinemas, and many cinemas around the world have turned back the clock by releasing it once again. This time in IMAX and 4DX.

I saw Back to the Future in 4DX, and I will say I felt like I was back on the ride that was once at Universal Studios. Despite the ride sadly coming to a close, the 4DX experience felt like a much longer and innovative experience that I never wanted to end. It felt exhilarating to revisit the days of Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown. Michael J. Fox (Midnight Madness, Class of 1984) is Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Goin’ South) is Dr. Emmett Brown. The relationship of a young teen and a scientist traveling back in time is a gem that sparks many unforgettable moments. The 4DX upgrade is like a touch of physical joy for its audiences to feel like they are in the Delorean.

4DX Features:

4DX has many blends of moments with fog, rocking chairs, and loud sound effects. So much that it feels like an invigorating ride of suspense turbulence. With Back to the Future, audiences will experience an icy mist on their faces as the Delorean comes back from the cold temperatures. As there is the suspense to go back in time, they will feel their seats rock, jolt, and halt.

Also, as there are the confrontational moments with antagonist Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson), the seats will stomp or wiggle. The oomphs of feeling part of the movie does not hold back the fun with Back to the Future in 4DX. The experience is so immersive that it feels like seatbelts and helmets should be worn. The nostalgic fun is hard to dismiss.

Worth the time?

Back to the Future in 4DX is definitely well worth the time and the energy. Especially for those who have kids and want to take their children to see it in a cinema for the first time. I will say though, that if choosing 4DX, to mentally prepare children for the fact that the seats will be moving around throughout the duration of the film. The fun aspect about that though, is the fact that parents can tell their kids they are going back in time with Marty and Doc Brown. That is how I felt with the 4DX moments of Back to the Future. I felt all the moments I loved were just rushing back to me to the max. This was a surreal blast from the past.