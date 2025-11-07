Art Talk – Between the Lines: A Story of Devotion Across the Pacific

Rudyard Kipling once said, “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.”

If that is the case, the visual arts could be considered the hallucinogen that adds another dimension. And if you would like to experience this dynamic, be sure to check out Between the Lines, a moving new exhibition now on display at North Central College’s Schoenherr Art Gallery at Wentz Fine Arts Center. Here you will get an intimate look at love, longing, faith and camaraderie in an era of global conflict as told through a series of mixed media paintings by Naperville artist Marilyn Dale.

The collection was spawned by Dale’s desire to create a visual narrative that captured a story that is both personal and universal. She had the supplies for this endeavor hidden away in her basement for over 25 years: a box filled with letters, over 500 of them, written by her father, Chester, to her mother, Irene, during World War II when he was stationed in the Pacific Theater.

Newly retired, Dale was now ready to metaphorically write the script that began with Chester’s deployment and follow it as the relationship between the once casual friends blossomed through his written word. (Spoiler alert: The couple wed six months after the war ended.)

Dale read all the letters and integrated them into the mixed media pieces in her series. “I am drawn to art that incorporates script,” Dale said. “And in this case, the letters are the story. They were transformed through my eyes and became painted meditations on distance, devotion and survival. People often cling to these feelings during uncertain times. I hope my work will inspire others to stay in touch with friends and loved ones experiencing difficult situations.”

Ultimately, Dale says, “Between the Lines is an act of remembrance and a quiet revelation of how love took shape not in grand gestures, but in daily words, faithfully written across oceans and silence.”

The exhibition runs through Dec. 5, 2025. A reception is set for Veterans Day, 6PM to 8PM November 11. Dale is also hosting a Meet the Artist preview from noon to 2PM on Sat., Nov. 8.

Schoenherr Art Gallery at Wentz Fine Arts Center, North Central College

171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

northcentralcollege.edu/galleries