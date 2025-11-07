22 Students Recognized for Volunteer Contributions

KidsMatter recently celebrated recipients of the 2025 Youth Service Award, presented to teens who have gone above and beyond in using their time and talents to serve their community. This year’s ceremony, which took place October 16 in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, recognized 22 students for their exemplary volunteer contributions to several local nonprofits.

“It’s truly inspiring to watch young people supporting local nonprofits, giving back to causes they care about, and learning the value of service.,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter.

Mayor Scott Wehrli and the Naperville City Council joined KidsMatter in awarding deserving students nominated by local organizations for their support.

Award Recipients: 360 Youth Services, Grace Parli and Bo Evans; Alive Center, Lukas Keane and Neil Sekhri; DuPage Children’s Museum, Suri Mishra; Endeavor Health, Taylor Ferritto and Maya Singal; FMSC, Emerson Hebel; Good Shepherd, Juliana Filapek; KidsMatter, Rachel Chen, Simran Tarigopula and Noah Eun; Little Friends, Inc., Tommy Kacedan and Sami Jones; Naper Settlement, William Shields; Naperville Park District, Daniela Arias; Naperville Public Library, Shriya Kunnanath and Ritisha Ojha; Team Tutors 204, Peter Carroll; The Morton Arboretum, Estella Czech; Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, Abigail Gerhard; and West Suburban Community Pantry, Sofie Hodgson.

Photo by Stephanie Dy submitted by Sherilyn Hebel for KidsMatter.