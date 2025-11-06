The Y – Making an Impact Where It Matters Most

Working at the YMCA isn’t just a job; it’s a chance to be part of something bigger. At the Y, every role, connection, and act of service helps strengthen our Naperville community. From teens stepping into their first jobs to retirees seeking meaningful ways to stay active and engaged, the Y brings all generations together with one shared purpose: making an impact where it matters most.

Whether you’re teaching kids to swim as an instructor or keeping our pools safe as a lifeguard, you’re helping shape confidence, responsibility and lifelong skills. These roles are perfect for anyone who loves the water, values teamwork and wants to make a difference — from students balancing school and work to adults and older adults looking for rewarding, flexible opportunities to give back.

Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast – Dec. 5

That same spirit of togetherness will shine at our upcoming Naperville Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast on Fri., Dec. 5, at the Fry Family YMCA. Each year, this event brings neighbors, leaders, and faith communities together for a morning of reflection, unity and connection. Guests will enjoy a warm breakfast, uplifting conversations and hear from keynote speaker Trisha Prabhu, a global advocate and founder of ReThink™, who will share her insights on compassion and creating a kinder, more inclusive world.

Tickets are $40 per person, with proceeds supporting Fry Family Y programs that empower local individuals and families.

When you give your time, your energy or your support to the Y, you’re helping transform lives — and that’s the kind of impact that lasts far beyond a single day.

Together, we can continue to build a stronger, more connected community for all. The Fry Family Y has a wide variety of offerings available that will keep you and your family happy and healthy all while having fun. Learn more and register at fryfamilyymca.org, via phone at (630) 904-9595, or stop by our front desk!